Get A Crispier McDonald's Hash Brown With This Simple Request

The history of McDonald's breakfast is a fascinating one, as it started out sweet before eventually turning more and more savory. Hash Browns have long been a favorite item, ever since they were introduced to hungry customers in 1977; there is just something about that fried potato patty, served up in its own convenient little sleeve, that completes an early-morning meal. If you are typically a fan of the McDonald's Hash Brown, but you find that it can sometimes be a little limp by the time it's in your hands, next time you pull up to the drive-thru, you can ask for it "well-done" for an extra-crispy tater treat.

It should be noted that you can only get it well-done if you're ordering orally, because the app unfortunately doesn't have anywhere to make this request. And don't worry about this ask seeming weird; McDonald's employees have reported that plenty of people get their Hash Browns this way, so you'll be in good company.

What actually happens when you order a Hash Brown well-done is that the worker will typically drop the fryer basket into the grease a second time. Like double-fried chicken, this ensures that the patty builds up an even crispier crust for a bite so crunchy you can likely hear it.