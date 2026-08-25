Get A Crispier McDonald's Hash Brown With This Simple Request
The history of McDonald's breakfast is a fascinating one, as it started out sweet before eventually turning more and more savory. Hash Browns have long been a favorite item, ever since they were introduced to hungry customers in 1977; there is just something about that fried potato patty, served up in its own convenient little sleeve, that completes an early-morning meal. If you are typically a fan of the McDonald's Hash Brown, but you find that it can sometimes be a little limp by the time it's in your hands, next time you pull up to the drive-thru, you can ask for it "well-done" for an extra-crispy tater treat.
It should be noted that you can only get it well-done if you're ordering orally, because the app unfortunately doesn't have anywhere to make this request. And don't worry about this ask seeming weird; McDonald's employees have reported that plenty of people get their Hash Browns this way, so you'll be in good company.
What actually happens when you order a Hash Brown well-done is that the worker will typically drop the fryer basket into the grease a second time. Like double-fried chicken, this ensures that the patty builds up an even crispier crust for a bite so crunchy you can likely hear it.
Crispier McDonald's breakfast hacks might require a longer wait
Limp, soggy Hash Browns are just one McDonald's breakfast item that can end up disappointing customers. Hungry fast food-goers also appreciate a slightly crispier English muffin for their Egg McMuffins, since the baseline tends to be on the softer side. You can ask for it "crispy," and employees can pop it back in the toaster for a second go, but you should be aware that it might come out burnt (if you like that sort of thing, then this is the order for you!). Alternatively, you can always give your McMuffin more crunch by placing a well-done Hash Brown in it.
However, if you place an order for a well-done or crispy item at the drive-thru, there may be one small blip in the process that you should be aware of. Some McDonald's employees claim they are timed on how quickly they get food out to customers, saying that at the drive-thru, the clock starts ticking the moment you pull up to the speaker, then doesn't stop until you drive off. Because the well-done request would add time to your order, and the employees wouldn't want the timer to record the extra beats, you might be asked to move out of line and park in the lot, especially if it's busy. Keep in mind that if this happens, employees might take longer to get your food out to you, but the tradeoff is getting your food made exactly how you asked.