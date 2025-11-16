The Easy Hack To Add Extra Crunch To Your McDonald's McMuffin

The McDonald's Egg McMuffin has stood the test of time, cementing its place as an iconic fast-food breakfast pick after over 50 years of popularity. While this English muffin-based sandwich is good as is, there are plenty of ways to hack McDonald's menu to upgrade your experience eating at the chain. To impart some mouthwatering crunch on your McMuffin, simply order an infamous Hash Brown and place it inside the sandwich. The Hash Brown's crispy, salty, crunchy exterior, paired with the soft, fluffy potato inside, brings new life to the original sandwich, which typically features a freshly cooked egg, savory Canadian bacon, creamy American cheese, and a buttery, slightly toasted muffin. The end result is a delicious, textured bite you can only score at Mickey D's.

While the classic Egg McMuffin is a solid option, you could also opt to try this hack with the chain's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit. The biscuit's strips of smoky, meaty back bacon are much crisper than Canadian-style bacon (which is more akin to ham), giving you the buttery biscuit, satisfying fatty bacon, and the crunch of the Hash Brown all in one McDonald's breakfast sammy.