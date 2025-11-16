The Easy Hack To Add Extra Crunch To Your McDonald's McMuffin
The McDonald's Egg McMuffin has stood the test of time, cementing its place as an iconic fast-food breakfast pick after over 50 years of popularity. While this English muffin-based sandwich is good as is, there are plenty of ways to hack McDonald's menu to upgrade your experience eating at the chain. To impart some mouthwatering crunch on your McMuffin, simply order an infamous Hash Brown and place it inside the sandwich. The Hash Brown's crispy, salty, crunchy exterior, paired with the soft, fluffy potato inside, brings new life to the original sandwich, which typically features a freshly cooked egg, savory Canadian bacon, creamy American cheese, and a buttery, slightly toasted muffin. The end result is a delicious, textured bite you can only score at Mickey D's.
While the classic Egg McMuffin is a solid option, you could also opt to try this hack with the chain's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit. The biscuit's strips of smoky, meaty back bacon are much crisper than Canadian-style bacon (which is more akin to ham), giving you the buttery biscuit, satisfying fatty bacon, and the crunch of the Hash Brown all in one McDonald's breakfast sammy.
More ways to optimize the crunch on your next McDonald's breakfast sammy
Another breakfast pick that would benefit from a bit of extra crunch is one of McDonald's bagel options. Imagine ordering the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel, where the seasoned, juicy meat patty meets deeply umami-flavored onions, folded fluffy eggs, melty cheese, and the amazing fried crunch of the Hash Brown. After all, steak and potatoes are a match made in heaven, right? If you want a sweet-and-crunchy combo, try this Hash Brown layering technique on a McGriddle, which features sweet, fluffy, maple-flavored griddle cakes that add a contrasting note when paired with the salty, fried potato.
While layering a toasty Hash Brown onto any of the breakfast sandwiches is a bold and texturally pleasing move, there are other ways you might be able to amplify the crunch factor, too. For example, on your next order, ask the server for the English muffin, biscuit, or bagel to be "extra toasted" to really hit all the textures to the max. If you're ordering on the McDonald's app, use the notes/special instructions box to request this. And of course, make sure to familiarize yourself with menu hours so you know when McDonald's breakfast ends and lunch begins, ensuring you can score this crunchy version of your favorite fast-food breakfast sammy.