The Absolute Best Store-Bought Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Is A Powerhouse In Taste And Quality

Pre-shredded mozzarella cheese can be a gamble, especially since you never know which brands will have great flavor and which focus only on achieving the gooey, melty texture the dairy is famous for. When Food Republic ranked store-bought shredded mozzarella products, we determined that Tillamook Farmstyle Part-Skim Shredded Mozzarella Cheese was easily the best of the bunch, excelling by every possible measure of quality.

Tillamook, as a company, has a well-earned reputation for high-quality dairy products, largely because it's a co-op owned and run by dairy farmers. This is immediately obvious when you taste its mozzarella, which is rich with the characteristic creaminess and aroma that define the cheese. In particular, it has a surprisingly great, chewy texture, something you don't often see in pre-shredded products. This comes from its thicker-than-normal strands, similar to shreds from a stick of string cheese, which have a great mouthfeel.

Part of its extremely high level of quality comes from its simplicity. Whereas other brands may have a whole laundry list of difficult-to-pronounce and unrecognizable ingredients, Tillamook only has three: low-moisture mozzarella, potato starch, and natamycin, a natural mold inhibitor. The potato starch, in particular, is an important part of this product's great quality. The powdered substance on shredded cheese used to prevent caking can throw people off, producing a gritty mouthfeel and inhibiting proper melting. However, the starch on this mozzarella is hardly noticeable, making it taste freshly shredded.