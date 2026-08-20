You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't love chocolate — it's one of America's favorite treats, the perfect indulgence at the end of a long day's work. But when you have such an oversaturation of chocolate brands on the market, many of which are even being slated for not having as much cocoa as they ideally should, it's worth knowing what to spend your money on — and what not to. It may not be to everyone's taste, but dark chocolate has a higher percentage of cocoa solids and, as such, delivers a more concentrated cocoa flavor — although that doesn't always translate into an excellent product. To help you discern, we ranked 14 store-bought dark chocolate bars and found that bettergoods' Premium Swiss 72% Dark Chocolate Bar was decidedly the worst.

For our tester, the brand scored especially low on a variety of factors, including flavor, texture, and value for money, among other things. The chocolate bar was seen as having a gratingly dry and hard finish, a lack of both sweetness and proper chocolate flavor, as well as a weird aftertaste and artificial quality — not exactly what you're hoping to grab when you want something to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Now, dark chocolate may be perceived as somewhat bitter and harsh to some, a well-made bar can preserve the dark richness of the cocoa with just enough sweetness to make it palatable: all things our writer didn't find in bettergoods' bar. At 72%, it isn't even on the particularly extreme end of the dark chocolate spectrum, as our ranking included bars with much higher percentages. Texture is also important, and bettergoods flopped on that front, too — for a high-quality chocolate product, you ideally want a proper, clean snap.