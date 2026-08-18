Add This Pantry Ingredient To Canned Baked Beans For A Flavorful Spicy Upgrade

Simple, budget-friendly, and easy to whip up in a jiffy, canned baked beans have always been a top-tier lazy meal. But look, while they're always there when you need them, no one's celebrating their complex depth of flavor. For those hoping to (quite literally) spice things up, you need not look further than your own pantry. One pairing people swear by uses another tinned essential: green chiles. They don't just add spice and a subtle tang to cut through the creamy richness of the beans; they also bring a welcome textural contrast. Canned baked beans are smooth and soft, while the chiles come with a moreish bite that adds a whole new dimension to every mouthful.

If you're not confident in your ability to handle spice, don't fret just yet. Green chiles come in a range of pepper varieties, heat levels, and even textures. Many store-bought canned green chiles are Anaheim — sometimes called New Mexico — chiles. They fall between 500 and 2,500 on the Scoville scale (the measurement of pepper spiciness), making them exceptionally well-suited to anyone who prefers a milder, more subtle kick. But if you want to amp up the heat, go for canned habanero chiles, which can reach a staggering 100,000 Scoville heat units or more.

Combing the ingredients couldn't be simpler, either. All you've gotta do is cook your baked beans, drain the chiles, and stir them in. For a more even texture and better melding of flavors, we recommend finely chopping the chiles before adding them. But leaving them in larger pieces can give your dish a bolder, more gourmet appearance.