Add This Pantry Ingredient To Canned Baked Beans For A Flavorful Spicy Upgrade
Simple, budget-friendly, and easy to whip up in a jiffy, canned baked beans have always been a top-tier lazy meal. But look, while they're always there when you need them, no one's celebrating their complex depth of flavor. For those hoping to (quite literally) spice things up, you need not look further than your own pantry. One pairing people swear by uses another tinned essential: green chiles. They don't just add spice and a subtle tang to cut through the creamy richness of the beans; they also bring a welcome textural contrast. Canned baked beans are smooth and soft, while the chiles come with a moreish bite that adds a whole new dimension to every mouthful.
If you're not confident in your ability to handle spice, don't fret just yet. Green chiles come in a range of pepper varieties, heat levels, and even textures. Many store-bought canned green chiles are Anaheim — sometimes called New Mexico — chiles. They fall between 500 and 2,500 on the Scoville scale (the measurement of pepper spiciness), making them exceptionally well-suited to anyone who prefers a milder, more subtle kick. But if you want to amp up the heat, go for canned habanero chiles, which can reach a staggering 100,000 Scoville heat units or more.
Combing the ingredients couldn't be simpler, either. All you've gotta do is cook your baked beans, drain the chiles, and stir them in. For a more even texture and better melding of flavors, we recommend finely chopping the chiles before adding them. But leaving them in larger pieces can give your dish a bolder, more gourmet appearance.
How to upgrade canned baked beans with green chiles
Pairing canned baked beans and canned green chiles is already a recipe for success, but why stop there? There are so many other flavors and combinations that can make this dish even better.
As is the case with many delicious dishes, one of the best places to look is the past. One iconic, old-school group that frequently cooked with beans was cowboys. Borrowing elements of both Mexican and Native American styles of cooking, cowboy-style baked bean recipes and their variations lean into bold, hearty flavors, with ingredients such as bacon, baked beans, green chiles, and ketchup, all cooked low and slow until everything melds together. It's perfect for family-style meals and is almost guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. So if you're looking to save some for the next day, we'd recommend putting a portion aside before your guests arrive, as we're certain everyone will be running for seconds.
While smoky, Southern-style baked beans get a lot of attention, they're also huge on the East Coast, particularly in Massachusetts, where cooks have been making Boston baked beans for centuries. This old-school recipe, which also borrows from Native American cooking techniques, combines small navy beans, dark molasses, salt pork, mustard, onions, and black pepper, then bakes them low and slow in the oven for several hours. To your average Bostonian, this recipe is already perfect. But for those who like to jazz things up, spicy, tangy green chiles make for a tasty addition. The heat of the chiles cuts through the richness of the molasses, creating a delicious sweet-and-spicy flavor profile.