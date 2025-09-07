The Origins Of Canned Baked Beans

Canned baked beans appear so ubiquitously that it's tough to imagine they haven't always been around. After all, glance into your pantry, and — more likely than not — there's a can gathering dust. Well, as with other manufactured foodstuffs, a dish this satisfying tells a rich story.

Before the arrival of European colonizers and the Industrial Revolution, this food was enjoyed by Native Americans. Through subsequent centuries, consumption continued among indigenous communities and also expanded to colonists, hence recipes like Boston baked beans. However, it was once the beans became canned that a whole new chapter in commercial eating emerged.

Intriguingly, it was none other than Heinz — yes, the famous ketchup brand — that first commercially mass-produced tinned beans in 1895. Manufacturing started in a facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, although the concept had been in the works for several decades. In 1869, businessman and food innovator Henry John Heinz launched his first company, producing foodstuffs like pickles and sauerkraut. From the start, Heinz was captivated by the idea of canned beans, and even brought samples of the product to the U.K. in 1869. Although this venture didn't pan out, he'd eventually pioneer the mass production of canned legumes.