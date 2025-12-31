How Are Scoville Units Actually Measured To Rank The Hottest Peppers?

Scoville is a term that's usually thrown around when people are talking about the peppers that really pack heat. No one cares about the Scoville of bell peppers, but when we're talking about the Carolina Reaper or the Ghost Pepper, suddenly big numbers are getting thrown around. These simply refer to the Scoville Heat Scale (SHS), a system used to measure a pepper's heat (aka pungency) based on its concentration of capsaicinoids — the chemical compounds responsible for the spicy sensation. To measure Scoville units, an advanced scientific method called High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is used.

HPLC is the industry standard for accurately measuring pepper heat. Initially, the peppers are dried and ground, then solvents are used to extract the capsaicinoids. These components are then separated and measured by the HPLC machine, producing an exact capsaicinoid concentration that is converted into Scoville Heat Units.

Before this method was introduced, the Scoville Organoleptic Test was used. This was developed by the very same Wilbur Scoville in 1912. Pepper extract was diluted in sugar water, and trained testers would sip the mixture until the heat was no longer detectible — not the best job in the world! While it was much more unreliable than the HPLC, as spice tolerance can vary greatly from person to person, it did set a precedent for measuring spiciness. Also, we've got Wilbur Scoville to thank for officially putting it out there that milk is a reliable antidote for spiciness, which is why ice cream and chili crisp are an unexpected match made in heaven.