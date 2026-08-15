While my favorite pizzas are simple, classic margheritas, I also believe just about anything can become a great pizza topping. From meatballs to cherries (and yes, even pineapple), creating a good pizza relies more on harmonizing flavors than playing by any rules. Cheeseburger pizza is a great example of this: None of the layers are typical pizza toppings, but combined in just the right way, they together make an excellent slice of pie. And it's no wonder, really — it's basically a cheeseburger flipped on its head.

In our loaded cheeseburger pizza recipe, we first brush fluffy Neapolitan dough with butter and sesame seeds to replicate a bun, then cover it with a ketchup-and-mayo-based burger sauce. From there, the pizza is topped with savory seasoned ground beef, onion, pickles, and plenty of melty cheese, resulting in slices that taste just like your favorite loaded cheeseburger. I skipped the lettuce and tomato here, leaning instead into the tangy, cheesy, meaty flavors of cheeseburgers, which come through in every bite.