5 International McDonald's Menu Items We Wish We Had In The US

If you've ever traveled outside of the States, one thing that'll always remind you of home is seeing those bright golden arches wherever you go. McDonald's has a staggering international presence, with more than 44,000 locations spanning over 100 countries. Part of its widespread success comes down to the streamlined model it runs on — a model that puts quick service, affordable prices, and perhaps most importantly, consistency at the forefront. But while its fries and hamburgers might taste the same at both U.S. and other locations, international menus are where things start to get interesting. Sometimes it's just small variations on a classic — like these different styles of Filet-O-Fish. Other times, however, foreign menus feature entirely new items that leave American tourists wishing they could bring them home.

According to McDonald's, the reason the menu differs is simple marketing: "We try to adapt our menu to reflect different tastes and local traditions for every country in which we have restaurants. We're keen to respect cultural differences[,] and so every country has its own policy of developing menu items." Some international items, like the Japanese panko-breaded Shrimp Filet-O or Mexico's omelette-filled McMuffin a la Mexicana, are prime examples of this. They're not your typical U.S. fare, but in Japan and Mexico, there's a giant market of customers ready and willing to eat these right up.

While many international offerings are a reflection of unique local tastes, some have left us scratching our heads over why they haven't been added to the U.S. menu yet. Enter Thailand's McFried Chicken or Spain's McExtreme Pulled Pork Buffalo Sandwich. Others, like the U.K.'s Chicken Selects, once had a spot on U.S. menus before being pulled, much to the annoyance of longtime fans.