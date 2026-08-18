5 International McDonald's Menu Items We Wish We Had In The US
If you've ever traveled outside of the States, one thing that'll always remind you of home is seeing those bright golden arches wherever you go. McDonald's has a staggering international presence, with more than 44,000 locations spanning over 100 countries. Part of its widespread success comes down to the streamlined model it runs on — a model that puts quick service, affordable prices, and perhaps most importantly, consistency at the forefront. But while its fries and hamburgers might taste the same at both U.S. and other locations, international menus are where things start to get interesting. Sometimes it's just small variations on a classic — like these different styles of Filet-O-Fish. Other times, however, foreign menus feature entirely new items that leave American tourists wishing they could bring them home.
According to McDonald's, the reason the menu differs is simple marketing: "We try to adapt our menu to reflect different tastes and local traditions for every country in which we have restaurants. We're keen to respect cultural differences[,] and so every country has its own policy of developing menu items." Some international items, like the Japanese panko-breaded Shrimp Filet-O or Mexico's omelette-filled McMuffin a la Mexicana, are prime examples of this. They're not your typical U.S. fare, but in Japan and Mexico, there's a giant market of customers ready and willing to eat these right up.
While many international offerings are a reflection of unique local tastes, some have left us scratching our heads over why they haven't been added to the U.S. menu yet. Enter Thailand's McFried Chicken or Spain's McExtreme Pulled Pork Buffalo Sandwich. Others, like the U.K.'s Chicken Selects, once had a spot on U.S. menus before being pulled, much to the annoyance of longtime fans.
Fans are desperate for Chicken Selects to make a comeback
McDonald's menu items come and go, but few are more missed than Chicken Selects. Well, that is, if you're in the States. Over in the U.K., Chicken Selects are alive and well. For those who've never had the privilege of trying them, they're strip-style chicken tenders made with seasoned chicken breast meat coated in a crispy, crunchy breading. They're generally considered the more premium version of the McNugget, which is made from ground chicken.
In the U.K., you can order a portion size of three, five, or nine Selects, served with a wide variety of dips, including Sweet Curry or Korean BBQ. The Brits take their Selects seriously — just look what happened during the 2021 Chicken Select shortage, which temporarily caused the item to vanish from menus (yep, this really happened). The entire country went into chaos, but fortunately order was restored after a brief two-month hiatus.
U.S. fans had a similarly strong reaction when Chicken Selects disappeared from menus. But unlike their British counterparts, they never got a lasting comeback. Despite being on the menu since 2002, Chicken Selects were pulled in 2013 following reportedly disappointing sales. They made a brief, month-long comeback in 2015 due to social media demand, but they were once again shelved. In 2025, however, McDonald's launched McCrispy Strips, which were somewhat reminiscent of Chicken Selects. However, fans were not convinced by the new product. One diner who claimed to have tried both the U.K. and U.S. versions had this to say on Reddit: "I had the chance to try the Chicken Selects for the first time since they were discontinued when I visited England a few months ago ... These new strips don't even come close."
The Japanese Ebi Filet has become a viral sensation
In the U.S., the cult-favorite Filet-O-Fish is McDonald's only seafood offering. But all the way over in Japan, customers are also able to enjoy the country-exclusive Ebi Filet ("ebi," meaning shrimp). Japan is no stranger to its food going viral, and this offering is no exception. There's no shortage of tourists documenting themselves enjoying this panko-crusted, deep-fried shrimp cutlet paired with shredded lettuce and peppery Aurora dressing, all sandwiched together in a soft sesame seed bun — yum! There's also a double patty Ebi Filet, but don't try ordering it before 5 p.m., as it's only part of Japan's Yoru Mac (Night Mac — aka dinner) menu.
It was first released in 2005 and has been a permanent menu fixture ever since. It's really not that surprising that Japan is host to the Ebi Filet. The country goes crazy for shrimp, and consistently ranks among its top consumers worldwide. From the light yet crunchy ebi tempura to the aesthetically perfect ebi nigiri, many of the country's most famous dishes feature the small crustacean. So it was almost inevitable that a shrimp-based offering would find itself on the Japanese McDonald's menu at some point.
Despite sharing a very similar name, there are several key differences between the Filet-O-Fish and the Ebi Filet. Fans of the American version might be disappointed to find that the Ebi Filet is served without a half slice of American cheese or tartar sauce, although the Ebi dressing's mayo and ketchup base makes it a logical substitute for tartar. It also doesn't feature the classic pillowy soft white bun, and if we're going off appearances, we would even argue that the Ebi Filet is closer to a seafood burger than a sandwich.
The McMuffin A La Mexicana completely outshines US McMuffins
Whether it's tacos, fajitas, or quesadillas, Americans simply can't get enough of Mexican cuisine. So it stings a little to learn that McDonald's south of the border is sitting on a breakfast item we can only dream of: the delicious McMuffin a la Mexicana. Featuring bold flavors and entirely new ingredients, this breakfast offering has got everything its U.S. counterpart is missing.
Mexican breakfast hits all the right spots, and the McMuffin a la Mexicana is no exception. At first glance, it reads like the familiar Egg McMuffin, with the same English muffin and melty cheese. But look closer, and almost everything else has been reworked in the best way possible. The Canadian bacon is gone, replaced with standard bacon strips. You'll also not find a fried egg, which is swapped for a Mexican-style omelette packed with tomatoes, jalapeños, and onions. Then, just when you think the sandwich is done proving itself superior, a layer of refried beans is smeared across the top of the muffin before it's closed up. For those looking to amp up the heat, customers have the option of adding a spicy jalapeño sauce. Talk about a breakfast of champions.
Judging by the online reaction, Americans agree it's worth being jealous over. One Instagram reviewer gave it a particularly glowing review: "I can tell [Mexican] McDonald's [has] fresh eggs. The peppers give it a nice personality. It's like I'm eating an omelette sandwich." The comments underneath were full of the same reaction, which varied from praise to envy. One commenter wrote, "That looks fire. Mexico always is [with] the fire food." One person even issued a direct plea to McDonald's corporate: "Please @mcdonalds bring some of these glorious items to the U.S."
Spain's McExtreme Pulled Pork Buffalo Burger would be an instant hit in the States
There are plenty of delicious dishes that have put Spanish food on the map, and there's no shortage of admirers of jamón, tapas, and paella. But with so many delicious options already available, Spanish fast food has no choice but to operate on another level. There are already gourmet-style offerings like gazpacho soup, french fries loaded with cheese and bacon, and even beer (take notes, America). But the item that really caught our attention was the McExtreme Pulled Pork Buffalo Burger.
This beast of a burger truly lives up to its name. Retailing for around €9.20 (roughly $10.60), it combines a 100% beef patty (which can be doubled) with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, and crispy fried onions, all slathered in spicy buffalo sauce and held together with what McDonald's calls "special bread." Honestly, this seems like one of those over-the-top items you'd expect to find in the U.S., not Spain. The burger is one of its newer releases and was first launched in May 2026.
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The McExtreme Pulled Pork Buffalo Burger falls under Spain's wider McExtreme cheeseburger line, which offers a range of unique, premium flavors you won't find anywhere else. There's the McExtreme Bacon, which was briefly available at U.S. locations in 2019 as part of McDonald's "worldwide favorites" limited promotion. Another standout is the McRib, a fan-favorite that's unfortunately only available in the U.S. intermittently. It's honestly puzzling that none of these have landed on the U.S. menu yet, as there are few things more all-American than barbecue sauce, ribs, and pulled pork. We'd put good money on any of these items becoming instant bestsellers should they launch Stateside.
Bone-in, fried chicken is a staple at Asian McDonald's
One thing America and South Korea have in common is a deeply rooted love for fried chicken. But for some unexplainable reason, South Korea is the only one with the crispy McWing on the menu. It's a breaded drumstick and a middle wing, sold in two-, four-, or eight-piece sizes. South Korea isn't alone in offering bone-in fried chicken, either. Several other McDonald's markets, including — but not limited to – Thailand, India, and the Philippines, all serve their own unique spins on it. So why isn't it a thing here in America?
Well, interestingly, fried chicken was actually one of the first items available at U.S. McDonald's. Long before the Quarter Pounder or Chicken McNuggets hit the menu, fried chicken had already come and gone from the spotlight for just a year in 1971. But that wasn't the end of its story. In 1989, hoping to gain an edge over fried-chicken giant Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's began testing bone-in fried chicken at certain Texas locations. In 1990, the Mighty Wings followed. They sold well enough at first, even becoming pretty popular, but the item was pulled from menus by the early 2000s. In 1993, it also tested fried chicken that came with a side of coleslaw, rolls, and mashed potatoes. It sounds great on paper, but once again, it never ended up going anywhere as it doesn't really fit with McD's vibe. It isn't KFC, after all.
As of 2026, the most recent chapter of the story is Mighty Wings' 2013 relaunch – a massive nationwide push after years of being tested regionally. But fans weren't impressed at the high price point and overly spicy breading, and the wings were discontinued not long after.