Dunkin' Vs Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte: How The Fan-Favorite Fall Drinks Differ

The arrival of autumn each year means the return of fall flavors and cozy drinks. Pumpkin spice lattes are at the head of the pack, with leading coffee chains Starbucks and Dunkin' even getting a jump on the season by rolling out the fan-favorite beverages in August, 2026. Although the chains' PSLs have the same name and are both available hot or iced, there are some differences between them, including in taste, ingredients, assembly, and price.

Starbucks began the PSL era when it first introduced the latte in 2003. Its popularity led others to follow its lead, including Dunkin', which debuted its first coffees with what it called a pumpkin flavor swirl in 2007. Although not everyone was on board with the craze — for instance, late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain couldn't stand the drink — the flavor was incorporated into many other foods and beverages, even in seemingly disparate matches like mac & cheese, Spam, and Slurpees.

Starbucks and Dunkin' have both introduced other pumpkin drinks over the years and continue to do so, such as cold brews, non-espresso coffees, and chai teas. They offer some baked confections and treats with the popular flavor as well.