12 Common Customer Complaints About Starbucks

Starbucks has been around since the 1970s. The company has essentially paved the way for modern coffeehouses, helping to popularize an in-between space for work and home that's known as a "third place." But even with its great success and unique service model, like all big companies, it's not exempt from its own set of problems. Customers haven't been shy about letting the world know, whether through online forums, TikTok videos, or even going so far as taking legal action against the coffee company.

Changes have already been made within the coffee chain since the hiring of the new CEO Brian Niccol in 2024, who made it his goal to get back to the roots of what Starbucks did right with the "Back to Starbucks" initiative. But that hasn't stopped people from complaining about price increases, too much ice in their cold drinks, and lack of consistency. If you've ever experienced any of these frustrations, take comfort in knowing you're not the only one. As the saying goes, misery loves company.