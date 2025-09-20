The Popular Fall Drink Anthony Bourdain Couldn't Stand

Anthony Bourdain: A trusted pioneer in all things food, whether advising us to always follow the grandma rule, warning of the bathroom-bound aftermath of Nashville's extra-hot chicken, or sharing his unreserved feelings on fleeting food microtrends. Among the more famous trends he disliked is a beloved seasonal fixture — the pumpkin spice latte. This autumn-inspired drink, flavored with festive spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice, is best enjoyed topped with a generous swirl of whipped cream. One of the many flavored lattes popularized by Starbucks, the pumpkin spice option has remained the company's most successful seasonal beverage since its debut in 2003. So why did Bourdain once declare in a Reddit thread that he "would like to see the pumpkin spice craze drowned in its own blood?"

Bourdain's distaste for the pumpkin spice latte wasn't really about the taste of the drink, but rather what it represented. Bourdain has little patience for food trends, especially when they explode into cultural phenomena. In the same Reddit thread where he railed against pumpkin spice, he mocked juice cleanses, noting, "I don't understand the juice cleanse. I mean, if you've ever had a colonoscopy, the doctor gives you something that will cleanse you right quick." During a video for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he also poked at trends that he believed disrespected perfectly good ingredients for the sake of novelty, calling the Kobe slider "the very epicentre of douchedom."

This isn't to say Bourdain dismissed every food trend, and he could appreciate when he thought a food genuinely deserved its moment in the spotlight, believing Filipino food should be the next trend to captivate foodies. But for the pumpkin spice latte, it appears that to Bourdain, no amount of cinnamon, nutmeg, or whipped cream could justify the frenzy.