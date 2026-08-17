The Country That Produces The Most Pomegranates In The World

Though pomegranates originate in the Middle East, primarily around Iran and Afghanistan, global growing practices have created a new center for farming the tangy, seed-filled fruit. On top of being the country that exports the most bay leaves, India is now the number one producer of pomegranates, thanks largely to its climate and socio-economics that enable it to efficiently farm this specialty produce item.

India produces about 2.5 million tons of pomegranates every year, accounting for roughly 10% of the global supply. For reference, the next two suppliers – China and Iran – each produce under two million tons a year. Pomegranates were first introduced to India through the Silk Road and swiftly found a place in the culture's Ayurvedic medicinal practices and its food culture. Factor in the heavy economic emphasis on farming and you get a perfect combination of factors that drive Indian farmers to produce so much of the fruit.

Pomegranates are also particularly well-suited to many Indian recipes. The fleshy seeds can be juiced, mashed, or enjoyed whole and are quite versatile. In Southern parts of the country, people enjoy them on fresh salads or in panakam, a spiced drink with both culinary and cultural significance. In the North, you may see them used in street food chaats, in flavorful gravies, or in festive dishes. And India has no small demand for the fresh fruit, either; the raw product is frequently enjoyed for its swathe of nutritional benefits and unique flavor.