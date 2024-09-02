This Is The Country That Exports The Most Bay Leaves

As a historic center of all things related to spice and flavor, it comes as no surprise that India is the world's leading exporter of bay leaves. With 1,464 producers exporting 37,332 shipments to 140 countries between March 2023 and February 2024 (per Volza), India dominates the international export of this uniquely flavored herb thanks to its climate, geography, and cultural affinity for the bay leaf. But despite being found in a cornucopia of dishes, from West African jollof rice to braised short ribs, bay leaf demand extends far beyond food.

International demand for the Indian-grown herb, whether the Indian bay leaf or West Indian bay leaf, comes from producers of not only spices and medicines, but also Bay Rum cologne and chefs looking to use bay leaves to keep bugs out of their pantries. Local demand for spices and medicine drives the bay leaf market in India, and local government policies enable large-scale community agriculture of the tree.

Not only is the Indian climate ideal for a tree originating in the Mediterranean, but the Indian government is also stepping in to encourage bay leaf cultivation as a means of injecting commerce into certain communities. For example, the bay leaf tree is well-suited to mountainous regions that may struggle to cultivate other crops, providing income, jobs, and, of course, spices to farmers.