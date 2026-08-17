What's The Candy Company With The Highest Sales In 2026?

Whether your go-to candy is a classic like Life Savers (which were famed crooner Frank Sinatra's favorite sweet), something on the sour side, or a Tony's Chocolonely chocolate confection, many scrumptious options exist in the marketplace as consumers continue clamoring for them. Candy is big business, and corporate players continue cashing in.

Among them, one has risen to the top as the world's current leading candy maker. With $38.5 billion in net revenue reported for the full year of 2025, Mondelēz International, Inc. has beaten out every other confectioner to take the global crown for 2026, per a ranking published by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery.

Mondelēz International produces a variety of treats, with a focus on cookies, chocolate, and baked snacks. Within the world of pure imagination that is the candy realm, the company is the provider of brands like Cadbury, Toblerone, Milka, Sour Patch Kids, and the organic chocolate line Hu. Its non-candy snack brands include Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Ritz, Triscuit, Tate's Bake Shop, Clif, Wheat Thins, and Grenade, a line of protein bars.

Coming in second place in the ranking was Mars Snacking, the Mars Incorporated division responsible for popular candy brands like M&M's, Skittles, and the world's bestselling chocolate bar, Snickers. Mars Snacking generates approximately $36 billion in annual revenue.