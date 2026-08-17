What's The Candy Company With The Highest Sales In 2026?
Whether your go-to candy is a classic like Life Savers (which were famed crooner Frank Sinatra's favorite sweet), something on the sour side, or a Tony's Chocolonely chocolate confection, many scrumptious options exist in the marketplace as consumers continue clamoring for them. Candy is big business, and corporate players continue cashing in.
Among them, one has risen to the top as the world's current leading candy maker. With $38.5 billion in net revenue reported for the full year of 2025, Mondelēz International, Inc. has beaten out every other confectioner to take the global crown for 2026, per a ranking published by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery.
Mondelēz International produces a variety of treats, with a focus on cookies, chocolate, and baked snacks. Within the world of pure imagination that is the candy realm, the company is the provider of brands like Cadbury, Toblerone, Milka, Sour Patch Kids, and the organic chocolate line Hu. Its non-candy snack brands include Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Ritz, Triscuit, Tate's Bake Shop, Clif, Wheat Thins, and Grenade, a line of protein bars.
Coming in second place in the ranking was Mars Snacking, the Mars Incorporated division responsible for popular candy brands like M&M's, Skittles, and the world's bestselling chocolate bar, Snickers. Mars Snacking generates approximately $36 billion in annual revenue.
The top candy company is a new kid on the block
It may come as a surprise to learn that the global candy sales leader isn't a more familiar name, like Hershey. Mondelēz International is actually a fairly new company, established in 2012. It came into being when Kraft Foods divided into two public companies, with Kraft Foods Group taking over management of North American grocery operations, including well-known food brands like Oscar Mayer and Velveeta, while Mondelēz International took the helm of famous global treat and snack brands. Kraft Foods later merged with Heinz, forming the Kraft Heinz Company.
Since its formation, Mondelēz International has slowly but steadily expanded through product diversification and acquisitions, bringing new entities on board in various international markets. Acquired companies have included Vietnam-based Kinh Do, Greek brand Chipita, Australian company Gourmet Food, and more.
As of 2026, Mondelēz International's candy, snacks, and other goods are sold in over 150 countries, with some of its products offered exclusively in nations outside the U.S. Cadbury, for instance, is one of the company's biggest sellers, offered in more than 30 countries, with its top markets being the U.K., Australia, and India.
In addition to leading the worldwide candy market, Mondelēz International claims to also hold the top global position for biscuit — i.e., cookie and cracker — sales. The company is No. 2 in global chocolate sales and No. 3 in cakes, pastries, and snack bars.