The Classic Candy Frank Sinatra Loved

You can learn a lot about a musician by their rider, the term for the list of pre or post-show dressing room requirements they present to tour venues. Bon Jovi allegedly requested an urn of homemade, low-fat chicken noodle soup, while Billy Idol specified the need for I Can't Believe It's Not Butter. When it comes to Frank Sinatra, Lifesaver candies were apparently an instrumental part of his pre-show routine.

The man affectionately known as Ol' Blue Eyes, on tour at age 75, requested "12 rolls of cherry-flavored Lifesavers, 12 rolls of assorted-flavored Lifesavers, and 12 boxes of Luden's cough drops in cherry and honey flavors," according to a nearly 20-page document found by voice over artist Tom Brady via Forbes. Sounds like a generic ritual to keep the voice tip-top, right? Well, not so fast. It turns out that Sinatra was so attached to the candy, that the tradition continued upon his passing. When the legendary crooner was buried in 1998, it is said that he was accompanied by a bottle of bourbon, cigarettes, a lighter, a roll of change, and of course, a pack of cherry Lifesavers.

He's not alone in the world of celebrities who can't get enough of the hard candies. They're a time-honored go-to for legendary scientist and entertainer Bill Nye. In an interview on YouTube, Nye shared that he considers the way the candy activates your brain a link to our primitive caveman forebears. Maybe he (and Sinatra before him) is truly onto something with this bite-size rings of fruity goodness.