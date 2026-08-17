5 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Breakfast Greek Yogurt
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It seems we're all being force-fed Greek yogurt these days: Tubs upon tubs haunt the dairy aisles of our supermarkets, while it stalks the for-you-pages of social media where it's touted as the Holy Grail of fitness foods. This isn't entirely without reason — it's filling, generally affordable, gut-friendly, and an exceptional source of lean protein, coming in at around 20 grams per single 7 oz serving – but with its sour tang and often chalky texture, many find it less a comfort food and more a dietary chore. Its apparent blandness, however, is one of its main assets — and with a few simple upgrades, you'd be shocked at how easily you can turn any sad tub of Fage into a restaurant-level dessert.
Everything starts with fixing the recurring gripes many have with the product: Flavor and consistency. Adjusting both is surprisingly straightforward. All it takes is some sweetener of choice — be it artificial, syrup, honey, or just regular table sugar — to cut the acidity, and whisking the product for a few seconds to convert the texture from clumpy to lusciously cream-like.
Once you've covered these two basics, your Greek yogurt bowl really is your blank canvas, and you can replicate a vast array of your favorite desserts with little more than a few pantry staples and barely any elbow grease. From New York-style lemon cheesecake to tiramisu, here is a list of five ways to customize your tub of Greek for the most indulgent of breakfasts.
Add coffee and chocolate to replicate an Italian summertime classic
As any Italian will vouch for, the joys of the summer can be condensed in three words: crema di caffè. The dessert, made with coffee, milk, sugar, and cream — something of a cross between a gelato and a mousse in texture — and served in a small cup, is a dog-day staple across cafés in the country, and the perfect antidote both to the heat and caffeine cravings.
I can say with immense joy that this was my first Greek yogurt experiment, and it worked like a charm. All you need is either a shot of espresso or an equivalent amount of instant coffee, with a fair amount of sweetener added — roughly a good tablespoon. Pour the liquid, ideally cold or lukewarm in temperature, into your Greek yogurt bowl and then whisk until velvety smooth in texture and even in beige-like color. For some extra decadence, shower in dark chocolate shavings or cocoa powder.
Lemon cheesecake for classic American nostalgia
Any of us addicted enough to social media will have stumbled upon the viral Japanese cheesecake trend on Tik Tok and Instagram reels, which involved sticking some cookies — more often than not, Lotus — into a tub of Greek yogurt overnight. The moisture from the dairy softens the cookie, turning it Graham-cracker like and the whole thing supposedly cheesecake-y in flavor. Unsurprisingly, many voiced their disappointment with the end result, claiming it tasted less of the dessert and more like "soggy biscuits in yogurt".
But that doesn't have to be the case, and it takes little extra effort for it to taste much more convincingly cheesecake-like. A New York-style lemon cheesecake — the epitome of American comfort treats — might be the easiest template to replicate. Keeping the cookies in the yogurt overnight is optional, and crumbling them in last-minute might even help them keep their crunch. The step too many skip is sweetening the dairy — ideally a few teaspoons per serving — as Greek yogurt alone is too sour to convincingly replicate the flavor of any cheesecake, regardless of the cookies. Add a squeeze of lemon, and grate in some lemon zest, whisk gently for ten or so seconds, and voilà. To make it even more convincingly cheesecake-like, adding a few tablespoons of cream cheese — Philadelphia Protein is a good choice for the protein-maxxers among us – can further help boost the similarity.
Matcha, blackberry, and almond for a more gourmet-inspired treat
Now matcha isn't exactly a pantry staple — though the Japanese green tea may have exploded onto our main streets and malls over the last few decades – but it makes the basis of an excellent Greek yogurt bowl. While the classic preparation method would involve using a bamboo whisk, or chasen, to mix ground tea powder into water, you can also find a plethora of instant matcha products on Amazon that will do a good enough trick for you without any fiddling about (my sincere apologies to the green tea purists among us).
The thing about matcha is that, while it might not be to everyone's taste — some describe it as bitter and "grass-like" in flavor — it can both easily be sweetened and instantly elevate any dish into something gourmet-like. Once you've prepped your matcha, add a few tablespoons of the mint-hued liquid to your yogurt bowl, and then pop in some blackberries and almonds to complete the dish. That way you get a strikingly aesthetic burst of color with complementary flavors — the herbaceous note of the matcha combined with the bright sweetness of the fruit and the almond's delicate nuttiness work like a charm. Plus, you're getting a hefty additional dose of antioxidants, unsaturated fats, and fiber to top it off.
Earl Grey, raspberry, and white chocolate pack the flavors of the English summer
Ever experimented so hard with a recipe you accidentally came up with something that should get the Michelin critics booking a visit? Well, they say the best inventions are born out of accidents, and one morning — having run out of coffee — I can confidently say I outdid myself with this particular Greek yogurt bowl made using Earl Grey tea, raspberries, and white chocolate.
English summers might not get the limelight in the midst of Mediterranean-oriented Eurosummer discourse, but — the delights of croquet and afternoon tea aside — they know exactly how to satisfy your sweet tooth. The quintessentially British "Eton mess" is the perfect example, blending seasonal berries, meringue, and whipped cream into a delicious, pavlova-meets-trifle concoction. And you can easily recreate Blighty's summertime flavor with ingredients you'll more likely than not already have somewhere at home.
Brew some tea first — Earl Grey, with its citrusy bergamot notes works best. But since tea, unlike coffee, is more delicate in flavor, adding two bags works best. Pour a few teaspoons into your pre-sweetened yogurt bowl, and then add raspberries and white chocolate shavings to complete the spectacle. Fresh, bright, sweet, indulgent, this will brighten even the gloomiest of mornings.
Make a Dubai chocolate-themed bowl for a real hint of luxury
Dubai chocolate is the food trend that took the world by storm. Created in the Emirati city back in 2021, the recipe — involving chocolate filled with a pistachio-tahini cream and crunchy kadayif, or shredded filo pastry — rapidly inundated social media. It subsequently crossed over into the real world, with top chocolatiers like Lindt all the way to tourist shops selling their version of it.
As with most viral trends, fatigue and skepticism can quickly creep in, but the decadent flavor profile of Dubai chocolate has a clear logic, and pairs well with Greek yogurt. There are many possible ways of making a DIY Dubai-inspired breakfast bowl, but if, like me, you don't want to spend time chopping up your own kafayif, my personal favorite — inelegant perhaps, but quick, tasty, and relatively inexpensive — is crushing up some dark chocolate-coated rice cakes and shelled pistachios into a tub, and mixing together. For extra decadence, a good swirl of pistachio cream or almond butter can enhance the luxuriousness.