The dessert traces its roots to Eton College, one of England's most renowned boarding schools. Opened in 1440 by King Henry VI, it originally provided an education to a select number of boys from impoverished backgrounds — the so-called "King's Scholars" — although it later expanded to include paying students from an affluent elite, garnering its longstanding association with the upper echelons of British society. Indeed, Princes William and Harry were educated there, as were more than 20 U.K. prime ministers. Owing to its long history, the school has both had a deep impact on British culture — helping to write the rules of soccer as we know it today, for instance — and maintained some rather idiosyncratic traditions, to which the Eton mess belongs.

Eton mess first appeared in cookbooks in 1893 and became a fixture at cricket matches held between the school and another English institution, Harrow. As two somewhat similar legends have it, the dessert was, like many other great things, the product of an accident, either coming into existence when a strawberry pavlova dessert was dropped by students or when it was crushed by a Labrador at a school picnic.

Regardless of its origins, it later became a summer favorite across the U.K. and remains unmissable at Eton College's very own "Fourth of June" holiday, a flower-filled celebration honoring school patron King George III, featuring cricket matches and a student-led boat procession on the Thames. And that's exactly the context in which an Eton mess is best enjoyed: at a garden picnic, under the balmy sun, paired with a refreshing, fruit-filled Pimm's cocktail.