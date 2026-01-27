The Easy Yogurt And Biscoff 'Cheesecake' Everyone's Making
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cheesecake encompasses a surprisingly wide array of scrumptious desserts. Yet whether you're whipping up the classic graham cracker-encrusted New York style or the very different Basque cheesecake, the mouth-watering appeal rests in the sweet dairy filling. A new cheesecake rendition taking the internet by storm delivers such magic using only two ingredients, all with no baking involved — and, in fact, no cream cheese, either.
@jericafeasts
Had to try the viral 2 ingredient Japanese cheesecake cake. 2 ingredients: 1. Tub of Siggis Greek yogurt t 2. Biscoff cookies Left in fridge overnight! Actually so yum – the layered mix between thick yogurt and sweet crumbly crackers >> #viraljapanesehack #japancheesecake #japanyogurtcake #japangreekyogurt #greekyogurtbiscoff
Originating in Japan, this extra-easy recipe melds yogurt with Biscoff cookies to tremendous effect. To assemble, reach for a tub of thick, tangy yogurt, preferably strained and full-fat: Greek, Icelandic Skyr, or even Turkish varieties are ideal. Next, simply stuff Biscoff into the store-bought container (no dirty dishes involved!), with whatever orientation you please. Some go for a crumble, others an intact Biscoff insertion — the aim is maximum yogurt-biscuit contact. Once well integrated, throw the container lid back on or encase it in plastic wrap.
Ideally, refrigerate the pairing overnight, letting the cookies delectably soak in the thick yogurt. The resulting consistency turns out remarkably similar to a classic cheesecake, while the flavor leans into yogurt's tangy-forward palate. Not so sweet, easy-to-make, and delicious? Ideal factors for both a weekday dessert and social media virality.
Customize your two-ingredient cheesecake
With a foundation of two accessible ingredients, the Japanese cheesecake is ripe for creative variations. To start, tinker with the essential dairy vessel. Different yogurts, like Greek and skyr, all yield distinct inflections in taste and composition. Opt for a favorite flavored container for added pizzazz, or decrease the fat percentage if you desire a thinner consistency. Alternatively, whisk the yogurt with a touch of cream cheese and sour cream – Alton Brown's cheesecake secret weapon – for a more traditional cheesecake consistency. You can also add DIY flavorings like vanilla extract, syrups, or jams prior to refrigeration.
Furthermore, change up the biscuit for unique spins, too. First iterations of the Japanese dessert utilized coconut sablé cookies, which are extra soft and crumbly. You can also opt for variously flavored graham crackers, speculoos cookies, Oreos, and other biscuits of your preference. To craft a dessert with added textural intrigue, consider pulverizing and sprinkling on biscuits right before serving, too. The pairing of yogurt and biscuit produces surprising magic: a dessert greater than the sum of its parts.