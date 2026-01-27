The Easy Yogurt And Biscoff 'Cheesecake' Everyone's Making

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheesecake encompasses a surprisingly wide array of scrumptious desserts. Yet whether you're whipping up the classic graham cracker-encrusted New York style or the very different Basque cheesecake, the mouth-watering appeal rests in the sweet dairy filling. A new cheesecake rendition taking the internet by storm delivers such magic using only two ingredients, all with no baking involved — and, in fact, no cream cheese, either.

Originating in Japan, this extra-easy recipe melds yogurt with Biscoff cookies to tremendous effect. To assemble, reach for a tub of thick, tangy yogurt, preferably strained and full-fat: Greek, Icelandic Skyr, or even Turkish varieties are ideal. Next, simply stuff Biscoff into the store-bought container (no dirty dishes involved!), with whatever orientation you please. Some go for a crumble, others an intact Biscoff insertion — the aim is maximum yogurt-biscuit contact. Once well integrated, throw the container lid back on or encase it in plastic wrap.

Ideally, refrigerate the pairing overnight, letting the cookies delectably soak in the thick yogurt. The resulting consistency turns out remarkably similar to a classic cheesecake, while the flavor leans into yogurt's tangy-forward palate. Not so sweet, easy-to-make, and delicious? Ideal factors for both a weekday dessert and social media virality.