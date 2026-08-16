Why Boomers Have Fonder Memories Of Arby's Than Younger Generations

According to many customers, Arby's is vastly underrated — and it's difficult not to agree. The fast food chain, which offers a tasty alternative to your typical burgers in the form of crispy Alaskan pollock, roast beef, ham, gyro, and even Reuben sandwiches, gets especially high marks for its sides, too, like potato cakes, mozzarella sticks, and jalapeño poppers. If new generations are just now discovering how good Arby's can be, and the value it can offer customers, baby boomers have lived with this knowledge for quite some time, particularly those who remember when it first opened in 1964. In fact, some baby boomers think quite fondly of Arby's because they remember when the chain "with the meats" sliced real roast beef right in front of them.

Adding to the transparency that, yes, this restaurant served up real, freshly roasted beef was a large roast displayed in a glass-enclosed roasting station, where customers could watch it cook. Then, on an order-by-order basis, the rosy-pink beef was sliced into delicate folds and piled onto sandwiches, which sold for a premium 69 cents (compared with McDonald's burgers, which were only 15 cents around the same time). We can only imagine how divine this must have smelled and tasted, and we don't blame baby boomers for the Arby's nostalgia one bit.