What Type Of Fish Is In Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich?
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich gets a lot of hype, and rightfully so; it's tasty on its own, but can reach new levels of flavor by spicing it up with the elusive hot mustard sauce, or by adding fish patties to make a monster sandwich. Yet the Filet-O-Fish isn't the only fish sandwich on the block, and it faces serious competition from the likes of Burger King, as well as Arby's. Yes, the fast food chain that claims it "has the meats," also has a pretty beefy (in the figurative sense) line-up of fish-based handhelds come the Lenten season each year. And in case you were wondering, the Crispy Fish Sandwich's patty is sourced from wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, just like at Burger King and McDonald's.
One noticeable difference between the Alaskan Pollock patties that Arby's sells on its Crispy Fish sandwich, versus the other two fast food chains', is that it's not square-shaped. Instead, it's more triangular, hence the word "fillet" when Arby's describes its own fish. In a world full of squares, Arby's sets itself apart by keeping its over-sized patties more naturally shaped; indeed, it's a lot closer to the actual shape of fish fillets, caught fresh from the sea and prepared for cooking.
The Alaskan Pollock fillets feature a second sandwich – and people are eating them both up
Along with its Crispy Fish sandwich, Arby's brings back another Lent-friendly handheld each year: The King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe. It also features the Alaskan Pollock fillets (which makes sense, since Arby's would just be making things difficult for itself by creating and using two different fish patties). What makes the Deluxe sandwich different from the Crispy is that, in addition to the fillet, shredded lettuce, and tartar sauce, the former also comes with a slice of tomato and a slice of cheddar cheese, and all that is nestled on a toasted King's Hawaiian bun.
Whether it comes on the Deluxe or Crispy sandwiches, Arby's fans are loving the fish fillet. "The sandwich is the best tasting fish in fast food," one Redditor on an r/FastFood thread opined. Referring to the OP's opinion that the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish patty is slightly superior to Arby's offering, another commenter disagreed vehemently, saying they find it a lot better, both in terms of quality and size. On a different r/FastFood thread, yet another Redditor also mentioned the fish fillet's size as a huge positive. They even compared it to McDonald's, saying it's twice the size of the Filet-O-Fish, and still tastes very good.