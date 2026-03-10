What Type Of Fish Is In Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich?

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich gets a lot of hype, and rightfully so; it's tasty on its own, but can reach new levels of flavor by spicing it up with the elusive hot mustard sauce, or by adding fish patties to make a monster sandwich. Yet the Filet-O-Fish isn't the only fish sandwich on the block, and it faces serious competition from the likes of Burger King, as well as Arby's. Yes, the fast food chain that claims it "has the meats," also has a pretty beefy (in the figurative sense) line-up of fish-based handhelds come the Lenten season each year. And in case you were wondering, the Crispy Fish Sandwich's patty is sourced from wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, just like at Burger King and McDonald's.

One noticeable difference between the Alaskan Pollock patties that Arby's sells on its Crispy Fish sandwich, versus the other two fast food chains', is that it's not square-shaped. Instead, it's more triangular, hence the word "fillet" when Arby's describes its own fish. In a world full of squares, Arby's sets itself apart by keeping its over-sized patties more naturally shaped; indeed, it's a lot closer to the actual shape of fish fillets, caught fresh from the sea and prepared for cooking.