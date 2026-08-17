The 13 Best Trader Joe's Frozen Items For Less Than $5
Trader Joe's is known for a lot of things: seasonal goodies, collectible tote bags, and lovably quirky cashiers. But what sets TJ's apart from other supermarkets is its vast selection of frozen foods. It carries everything from pre-prepped ingredients to elaborate ready-to-eat meals that can be prepared in minutes. In the mood for grilled chimichurri chicken thighs? Check. Korean kimbap? Got 'em. Middle Eastern-style kebabs? It has those, too.
However, there exists a select handful of frozen items that consistently deliver on quality, taste, and value. When putting this list together, I focused on products that were not only beneath the $5 benchmark but also covered a range of applications, cuisines, and flavors. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert are all represented, as well as gluten-free options and plant-based proteins. As a dedicated TJ's shopper, I've tried all these items personally, but to remove any bias, I went to the forums, message boards, and roundups to confirm that these Trader Joe's items were, in fact, some of the best ones you can buy for less than $5. Are there other great options that I missed? Of course. But this list is a solid way to kick off your next TJ's shopping trip.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Shelled Edamame
At just over $2 for a 12-ounce bag, Trader Joe's Shelled Edamame might just be the best value in the freezer aisle. Edamame are young soybeans, plucked when still green, unlike the older adult soybeans that are allowed to yellow and dry on the vine. Texturally, they're a touch firmer and less starchy than your average bean, and this characteristic helps them retain their shape when they're stir-fried over high heat. Plus, they're a great plant-based alternative to meat; 1 cup of cooked edamame contains over 18 grams of protein.
But what should you cook with them? Edamame can do anything beans can do. Throw them in a chili, stew, pasta, or jambalaya. They can also serve as the base of a dip or sauce, like edamame hummus, guacamole, or pesto. Personally, I like defrosting them and adding them to a bean salad, with black beans, avocado, fresh mango, and diced red onion. If that's too much chopping, just steam them and top with a splash of soy sauce and chili crisp for a quick appetizer or side dish.
Shredded Potato Hash Browns
Shredding potatoes by hand is a pain; the peeled potatoes are slick and awkward, and the next thing you know, you've accidentally skinned your knuckles along the box grater. For $2.49, this 20-ounce bag of Shredded Potato Hash Browns solves that issue and makes your next breakfast a lot easier to assemble. This product is as useful as it is versatile. You can transform these thin strands of potatoes into everything from latkes and casseroles to the base of a creamy potato soup. They don't stick together, and you can grab a handful at a time and put the rest of the bag back in the freezer to use later.
However, if you're using them for traditional breakfast hash browns, there are a few tricks you'll want to follow to achieve a crisp, uniform texture. First, you need a hot griddle. A frying pan works, but a cast-iron pan will retain heat better. Next, you'll want to coat the pan with a decent amount of oil; the more the merrier, but don't overdo it. The most important step is to spread your hash browns so they cover the bottom of the pan, almost like a patty or pancake. Finally, resist the urge to move them around and just let them cook for some time before flipping. Frozen potatoes retain moisture, which can result in a soggy hash brown, so allow the water to evaporate as much as possible without burning the potatoes.
Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons
In today's economy, $4 doesn't get you much. Maybe a cup of coffee, maybe a fast-food breakfast sandwich, maybe a ride-and-a-half on the subway. But somehow, you can walk into Trader Joe's and come away with a 12-ounce bag of Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons. It's true that TJ's is awash with frozen dumplings (which our taster tried and ranked), but these might just be one of the best options — if not the best — available in the frozen section. Seriously, after eating a few of these, you may never be able to eat ordinary dumplings again.
The wontons are filled primarily with chicken and cabbage, which you might think would be dry and uninteresting — but you would be thinking wrong. Each wonton is juicy and bursting with a bold-but-delicate flavor thanks to the combination of cilantro, spring onions, and special seasoning blend. The main destination for these wontons is a mild chicken stock, but you can honestly add them to any boiling broth or soup base and wait a few minutes until they're soft. If you're just looking for a quick snack, throw them in the microwave, steam them in a pan, or pan-fry them on the stovetop. Although they're delectable on their own, a quick ponzu dipping sauce or homemade chili crisp only enhances the overall eating experience.
Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese
Nothing quite accents a meal like a side of macaroni and cheese. And Trader Joe's offers a lot of varieties to choose from, ranging from seasonal butternut squash to gluten-free to "diner style," but it's the Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese, priced at $3.49, that's the tastiest. If you've had frozen macaroni and cheese before, you know that sometimes the noodles lose their texture after a whirl in the microwave. However, the little elbow macaronis in this product somehow manage to retain their satisfying spring.
But what matters most here is the sauce. The texture is silky and smooth, not too soupy and not too thick, and it coats the noodles nicely. The real payoff, though, is the bits of Hatch chile sprinkled throughout. Usually, when a product advertises a chile or spice element, it's hard to even notice it's in there at all. That's not the case here. The Hatch chile offers a nice kick and subtle smoke that cuts any excess richness.
Now, if you want to doctor up your dish, you can always add roasted root vegetables, grilled chicken, or even some more pasta to help extend that tantalizing cheese sauce just a bit further. It might also help make it a bit more nutritionally balanced, too. But any way you prepare it, you're bound to finish the container in one sitting.
Cauliflower Gnocchi
Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi has been a staple of the freezer aisle for years — and for good reason. The product has a lot going for it. It's affordable (priced at $3.49 for a 12-ounce bag), plant-based, gluten-free, low-carb, and not too heavy, which can be a problem for traditional, potato-based gnocchi. While the cauliflower makes it lighter, it does also pose a few minor preparation challenges. Online (although it is widely viewed in a favorable light), some customers have complained about how it cooks – mostly that it doesn't stay together in the pan.
And this is true. The key is to not prepare it like regular gnocchi. If boiled, the dough will quickly disintegrate or turn into soft, unappetizing mush. Even in a frying pan, if not cooked with oil, they run the risk of getting gummy. That's why the best option is the air fryer, which allows for an even cook and crisp exterior while preserving the soft center. You can also add them to a sheet pan with some sliced sausages, onions, and bell peppers for a quick, low-carb dinner. To season the gnocchi, toss them in fresh pesto, brown butter, or romesco sauce.
Mango Cream Bars
A treasure trove of frozen desserts and novelties is hidden away in Trader Joe's freezers. Browsing through this mind-numbing selection will pull you in a lot of directions. Do you want something fruity? Do you want something creamy? Do you want something that's properly portion-controlled so you don't eat the entire thing in one sitting? If the answer to these questions is yes, then you should consider picking up a box of Mango Cream Bars for $3.79.
These don't get enough attention. Sure, it's easy to be tempted by the luxurious horchata ice cream or salted caramel mochi ice cream, but the Mango Cream Bars are the whole package. They're kind of like an orange creamsicle but with mango. The fruity outside is chewy, almost mochi-like — although it's labeled on the package as a sorbet — while the interior tastes like a smooth vanilla ice cream. The combination hits all the right notes: tropical yet rich, with just a hint of sourness to balance the sweet vanilla ice cream. On Trader Joe's website, the frozen bars are resting in what looks like a glass of tequila, which isn't such a bad idea if you want a jazzed-up paleta margarita.
Chocolate Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones
A pint of ice cream is dangerous to have around the house. It's too portable and too easy to hold. One spoonful isn't a big deal. Another one is just a palate cleanser. Another two bites are a pre-dessert. Next thing you know, half the carton is gone and you're ready for more.
That's why customers adore the Chocolate Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones. At first glance, they look tiny, too tiny to really do anything to fulfill your need for sweets. But don't let the size fool you; these mini cones are surprisingly satisfying. Part of the reason is the ratio of components. The chocolate coating is crisp but becomes smooth and velvety as it melts. The ice cream isn't overly sweet, and a hint of cocoa, crunch from the cone, and caramel-sugar flavor bring it all home.
This product is a Trader Joe's fan-favorite, with customers citing it as one of the store's top desserts. If chocolate isn't your thing, Trader Joe's carries a few other flavors, like strawberry, vanilla, chocolate chip, coffee bean, and a dairy-free chocolate. Most of the mini cones are priced at $3.99, which is the same price as most pints.
Chicken Gyoza Potstickers
There are plenty of dumplings, wontons, and buns to choose from at Trader Joe's, but the Chicken Gyoza Potstickers are some of the best. Not only are they a great value ($3.99 for a 16-ounce bag), but they're thoughtfully seasoned, hearty, and packed with a juicy filling.
The best method for cooking potstickers is to first steam them, either in the microwave, a frying pan with a lid, or a traditional bamboo steamer, and then give one side a quick sear until they're crisp and golden brown. If you go this route, you'll want to pair them with a sweet or tangy sauce, like ponzu, teriyaki, or another soy-based dipping sauce. However, you can also make these potstickers your meal's main protein (they're filled with ground chicken, after all). Drop the frozen potstickers into a homemade egg-drop soup or a spicy Korean Army Base Stew, or add them to a baking dish with vegetables, aromatics, coconut milk, and curry paste for a sheet pan-style, one-dish meal.
Seasoned Corn Ribs
If you're looking for an easy appetizer to complement the rest of the food at your next backyard cookout, stop your search and grab a $4.49 bag of Seasoned Corn Ribs. They require little effort to prepare; just pop them in the oven until they're golden.
They're a tasty, plant-based alternative to traditional ribs and are coated in a vegan butter that packs most of that unctuous flavor and salty punch. The ribs are a great offering to have on-hand if you're feeding friends and family who don't eat meat. Plus, an entire 15-ounce bag of them has just 450 calories.
Not only is the physical act reminiscent of gnawing a pork rib, but the flavor is somewhat comparable, thanks to the generous seasoning and buttery coating. If you want to push the boundaries further, sprinkle on some extra seasonings, like smoked paprika, chipotle powder, or cotija cheese.
Greek Spanakopita
Spanakopita is probably the most recognizable of Greek delicacies. This cheesy spinach pie is flaky and crisp, with just the right amount of tender filling. Working with phyllo dough can be tricky and time-consuming, especially if you're unfamiliar with its fragile nature. That's why Trader Joe's versions are clear fan favorites.
Yes, we said versions. Because there's not just one type of spanakopita in TJ's freezers — there are two. But the variety we like best is the one precut into individually wrapped triangles. Why? Well, they're easiest to portion out. If you're hosting a party, or just looking for a quick snack before dinner, all you need to do is pull a few out from the package and toss them in the air-fryer. Just remember to flip the spanakopita midway through cooking. Otherwise, one side will get perfectly browned while the other remains slightly soggy and underbaked. Spanakopita is tasty on its own, but a side of homemade tzatziki sauce can bring some coolness and moisture.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Rice isn't costly, but making it can be time consuming (and requires some cleanup). The BBQ Pork Fried Rice is not only easy to prepare, but it's also a replica of most takeout varieties. It's toasty, smoky, and salty, with just the right amount of veggies and chewy pieces of sweet pork.
For $4.49, you get 16 ounces of cooked rice. This can serve as the foundation of any number of meals or as a side dish for stir-fries or marinated and grilled meats. But what makes this product really special is that rice kernels don't freeze together into a solid brick, making it easy to portion out and keep in the freezer. Basic preparation is straightforward; just cook it in a hot pan for around six minutes, stirring constantly so that the rice doesn't stick to the pan.
One of the best ways to get the most out of your fried rice is to add even more ingredients to it. The frozen shelled edamame highlighted above is a great place to start, but you can also throw in cubes of baked tofu or slices of cooked chicken sausage. And while the rice is flavorful, some added seasoning, like sriracha or sambal, can enliven it even more.
Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice
Until this point, most of the items featured on this list have been either a side dish, appetizer, or dessert, but for just $4.49, you can have an entire entrée that tastes as fragrant and flavorful as what you'd find at many Indian restaurants. Trader Joe's has a vast collection of Indian-inspired entrées and side dishes, but the Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice is often touted as the tastiest. The sauce — made primarily from a base of tomatoes, onions, spices, and of course, butter — is silky and decadent, threading the needle between savory and sweet.
The one drawback to this dish is that there's not enough of it, even if you're just eating for one. But Trader Joe's has a few solutions sitting on its shelves and in its freezers. Frozen peas, broccoli florets, or roasted potato cubes can also be mixed into any remaining sauce to make this meal heftier. And if you're really going all out, grab a package of Trader Joe's Tandoori Naan to sop up any extra sauce.
Vegan Thai Green Curry
Thai curry offers a concentrated explosion of flavors that wallops your taste buds with Thai chile, galangal, and lemongrass. It's spicy, citrusy, and astringent, making for a combination of flavors that few other dishes offer. To think that Trader Joe's would be able to capture the nuances of this curry is hard to believe, but the supermarket has managed to pull it off with its Vegan Thai Green Curry.
Like traditional curry sauces, this one is made with creamy coconut milk, which is both sweet and nutty. It serves as a much-needed foil to the spices and herbs. A combination of tofu and vegetables, including bell peppers and baby eggplant, float in the sauce and help temper its fire. It comes with a traditional white rice accompaniment to ensure that none of the sauce is wasted.
Methodology
Creating this list required a lot of thought, internet research, and tasting. I'm a committed Trader Joe's shopper, and I wanted to share the items that I believe offer the best combination of quality, value, and affordability. I avoided focusing on just frozen appetizers, mac and cheese, or ice creams, and instead included a variety of meal options and ingredients. I also cross-referenced all of my selections with Reddit forums and other rankings to ensure the foods were well-liked among many shoppers.