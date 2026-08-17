The 13 Best Trader Joe's Frozen Items For Less Than $5

Trader Joe's is known for a lot of things: seasonal goodies, collectible tote bags, and lovably quirky cashiers. But what sets TJ's apart from other supermarkets is its vast selection of frozen foods. It carries everything from pre-prepped ingredients to elaborate ready-to-eat meals that can be prepared in minutes. In the mood for grilled chimichurri chicken thighs? Check. Korean kimbap? Got 'em. Middle Eastern-style kebabs? It has those, too.

However, there exists a select handful of frozen items that consistently deliver on quality, taste, and value. When putting this list together, I focused on products that were not only beneath the $5 benchmark but also covered a range of applications, cuisines, and flavors. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert are all represented, as well as gluten-free options and plant-based proteins. As a dedicated TJ's shopper, I've tried all these items personally, but to remove any bias, I went to the forums, message boards, and roundups to confirm that these Trader Joe's items were, in fact, some of the best ones you can buy for less than $5. Are there other great options that I missed? Of course. But this list is a solid way to kick off your next TJ's shopping trip.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.