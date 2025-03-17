The Complicated History Of Budae Jjigae: Korea's Delicious Army Base Stew

Budae jjigae, or "Army Base Stew," is one of the most well-known and iconic modern Korean dishes. Giant pots of stew — ranging from this dish to Chinese hot pot — are nothing new in Asia, but this particular iteration has a unique history, with a heavy emphasis on the "Army" part of its name. We sat down with chef Maricel Gentile, author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," to discuss the history of this dish and why it has endured as a homey staple food.

"After the Korean War[,] food was scarce[,] and this stew was born out of the need to be creative," Gentile says. "Locals would use surplus ingredients from the U.S. [military] — including SPAM, hot dogs, [and] canned beans. These ingredients were combined with traditional Korean seasonings and [kimchi]."

The disruption of traditional agricultural areas during the Korean War led to the widespread adoption of many American foods, much like how Korean fried chicken was first invented on the battlefield. However, dried and preserved foodstuffs were both beloved and readily available, resulting in an American-Korean fusion dish born out of necessity and sustained by love.

"What I think makes it so loved is [its] balance of bold flavors — savory, spicy, and a little smoky," Gentile continues. From galbi jjim to bulgogi, few cultures in the world are more adept than Korea at combining sweet and savory. In fact, it's this specific cultural palate that has allowed Army Base Stew to evolve so significantly.