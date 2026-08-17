9 Frequent Customer Complaints About Applebee's

Applebee's is one of the country's largest sit-down chain restaurants, with nearly 1,500 locations. The sheer size of the company might lead you to think the brand is doing well, but the business is facing overall declining sales and closing multiple locations as part of a strategic withdrawal. There are many reasons for this, including customers simply not wanting to go out to eat as often, but it's really much simpler than that — many people just don't enjoy their experience when they dine there.

Among the complaints guests have about the restaurant, things like the quality of the food, dirty location interiors, and incorrect orders pop up. To be fair, not every location receives poor reviews, but one of the reasons for the company's decline is that most of its restaurants are franchises, meaning the central corporation doesn't have as much control over them. Poorly performing locations make the entire brand look bad, and at this point, the outlook is grim indeed. So, here are some of the most frequent customer complaints about Applebee's. If you decide to visit one, hopefully you won't run into any of the issues below.