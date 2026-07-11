What To Do If Your Server Is Not Being Friendly At A Restaurant

Dining out is more than just eating; it's a whole experience, a feast for the senses (otherwise, you'd just get takeout from your favorite fried chicken chain and eat on your couch). But sometimes the worst happens: You've been excited to eat at a high-class establishment for months, but when you get there, the waiter is less than inviting, more cold and distant than friendly. It's actually kind of overwhelming how much an unenthusiastic and distant waiter can impact your perception of the entire meal, especially if it's one you've been looking forward to. Rather than fight fire with fire, as might be the first impulse for some, you should keep your cool and continue treating them with politeness (it's your ticket to better restaurant service overall).

The thing is, you never truly know what people are going through. They could be experiencing a tough divorce with a nasty custody battle, a parent or friend might have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, or they might have just lost a pet — there are so many reasons why your server isn't the friendliest. Try to view them through a human lens, not as a servant, and remember that we all have bad days.

If you suspect that this is simply their personality and how they are on a regular basis, you should still stay the course. However, if their treatment of you slips from unfriendly to plainly rude, don't be afraid to stick up for yourself using clear, assertive communication.