The Customer Takeout Order Behavior That Angers Servers

Takeout was a common enough option before the COVID-19 pandemic, but once the plague descended upon us all, it became de rigueur for any restaurant that wanted to stay afloat during those troubled times. And while the days of masking indoors and limiting the number of people at gatherings are largely over, takeout is clearly here to stay, becoming the dominant method by which people order from restaurants these days. Just as fine dining has its etiquette, so too does takeout culture — like the tipping fracas that still rages. And one behavior that you should definitely ditch? Running too late when picking up your order, a move that annoys some servers to no end.

The vast majority of online ordering platforms, whether you're going directly through the restaurant or using a third-party app like DoorDash or Uber Eats, give you a general pick-up time (for some, it's more of a window) to head inside and grab your food, or you choose your time slot. This ensures that the food is at its best, hot, crispy, or whatever quality it's most tasty as.

When you pick up your order more than, say, 15 minutes after your time slot is passed, that opens up the restaurant to complaints when it wasn't at fault in the first place. No one wants soggy fried food or warm sushi, after all. If you're incredibly late, a few hours or more, the food could no longer be safe to eat, so the restaurant has to decide whether to refrigerate the order, remake it, or consider itself ghosted, none of which is ideal.