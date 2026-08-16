Like Starbucks Cold Brew? Try These 10 Store-Bought Brands

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If you like cold brew, you're not alone. People have been drinking it since the 1600s, when Dutch traders introduced coffee beans to Japan. Tea was already being brewed in cool river water over several hours, so adapting coffee to the same technique only made sense. It took a few centuries for this style of coffee to catch on, but when it did, it gained traction in a big way. In fact, the National Coffee Data Trends report published in 2023 showed that cold brew was 300% more popular than it had been just eight years prior. And its market is only continuing to expand.

For many people, coffee is as important a morning ritual steeped in familiarity, and that extends to cold brew. Pre-packaged cold brews abound, and people are keen on reaching for names they know, Starbucks being chief among them. The coffee giant is no stranger to the bottled coffee game, but when it comes to cold brew, there are plenty of other options on the shelves with similar — and in some cases better — flavor. If you want to go beyond the basic big name chains, this list will give you some of the highest rated options to try and decide which might be your new go-to morning pick-me-up.