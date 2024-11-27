Your Homemade Iced Coffee Is Yearning For A Fresh Strawberry Twist
In the modern age, java fans can choose from all kinds of creative embellishments for iced coffee, whether it be sweet cream cold foam, pumpkin spice, or sprinkles. But day after day, if your drink starts with just espresso or cold brew (and maybe a hint of milk or creamers), you can easily get bored by this beverage. To avoid repetitiveness, switch up the base of your drink and add strawberries to your next cup of joe.
A strawberry latte is a fruity, juicy, sweet spin on this beloved refreshment that works way better than you might think. Recipes can vary, but a version using fresh strawberries provides the most authentic taste. Starting with a glass of ice, add in chopped and muddled strawberries, strawberry syrup (made by boiling strawberries, granulated sugar, and water in a saucepan), any milk or creamer you please, and finally top with two shots of espresso. Tip: You could also swap out the strawberries for blueberries or raspberries, or use a delicious berry combo.
If the texture of strawberry chunks is too much for you, opt for a strawberry cold foam to grace the top of your iced coffee instead. Simply combine strawberry-flavored drink powder or pulverized freeze-dried strawberries with the milk of your choice, plus heavy whipping cream, and mix together using a milk frother. Then pour the pretty pink foam onto your latte, matcha drink, or cold brew (which can be made using a French press).
Other ways to elevate your iced coffee
There are a lot of other options for boosting your iced coffee to the next level, some of which work with the strawberry theme. Sure, you can't go wrong with a drizzle of caramel sauce or a splash of vanilla syrup, but how about adding ice cream? If you have a love of root beer floats, combine it with your adoration of coffee by making an affogato — AKA the perfect afternoon pick-me-up or low-effort dessert for dinner parties. Start with chilled coffee or espresso, add in a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and for an extra dose of sweetness, drizzle chocolate syrup on top. Or, go with strawberry ice cream and strawberry syrup for a twist.
Another decadent ingredient for your iced coffee is a spoonful of cookie butter. For a beautiful swirled look, cover the inside of your glass with the spread, then pour in your coffee and creamer of choice. Want to be even fancier? Crumble up one of your favorite cookies and sprinkle on top of your drink.
Regardless of what kind of iced coffee drink you prefer, try throwing in some coffee ice cubes. By filling silicone ice molds with your espresso or cold brew, you can create flavorful drink coolers that ensure your coffee never gets watered down — a common problem when using regular ice cubes.