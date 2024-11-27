Your Homemade Iced Coffee Is Yearning For A Fresh Strawberry Twist

In the modern age, java fans can choose from all kinds of creative embellishments for iced coffee, whether it be sweet cream cold foam, pumpkin spice, or sprinkles. But day after day, if your drink starts with just espresso or cold brew (and maybe a hint of milk or creamers), you can easily get bored by this beverage. To avoid repetitiveness, switch up the base of your drink and add strawberries to your next cup of joe.

A strawberry latte is a fruity, juicy, sweet spin on this beloved refreshment that works way better than you might think. Recipes can vary, but a version using fresh strawberries provides the most authentic taste. Starting with a glass of ice, add in chopped and muddled strawberries, strawberry syrup (made by boiling strawberries, granulated sugar, and water in a saucepan), any milk or creamer you please, and finally top with two shots of espresso. Tip: You could also swap out the strawberries for blueberries or raspberries, or use a delicious berry combo.

If the texture of strawberry chunks is too much for you, opt for a strawberry cold foam to grace the top of your iced coffee instead. Simply combine strawberry-flavored drink powder or pulverized freeze-dried strawberries with the milk of your choice, plus heavy whipping cream, and mix together using a milk frother. Then pour the pretty pink foam onto your latte, matcha drink, or cold brew (which can be made using a French press).