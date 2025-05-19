The Creamer Alternative You Probably Didn't Think Of That Gives You Richer Iced Coffee
Even if you're a hot coffee advocate, there is no denying the sweet, irresistible allure of a creamy iced coffee from time to time. However, it's not uncommon to grab a cold cup of joe that, upon first sip, doesn't give you that luxe mouthfeel. Instead of relying on coffee creamer to create a rich drink, use canned sweetened condensed milk for a decadent brew.
Sweetened condensed milk is a combination of evaporated whole milk and sugar. The result is a pale-hued, thick, creamy, sugary concoction that's perfect for coffee and often preferred over creamer thanks to its higher milkfat and milk-solid content. For example, sweetened condensed milk has 8% milkfat and 28% milk solids (meaning its density shines and it tastes more creamy) than standard whole milk, which is only around 3.25% milkfat and 13% solids.
To try an iced coffee with this impressive addition, make your favorite cold brew or flavored coffee blend over ice, then stir in one to two tablespoons. You can quickly go overboard with this type of milk since it's so sugary, so be sure to slowly incorporate more to reach your ideal ratio.
Sweetened condensed milk pairs well with a variety of iced drinks
While stirring in a bit of sweetened condensed milk is a quick way to make a yummy drink, try customizing the combo for a curated twist on your afternoon pick-me-up. One idea is to make your cold brew iced coffee using a French press (try using a hazelnut-flavored coffee), where the nutty taste complements ribbons of the thick milk.
If you're after a Vietnamese-style coffee, you'll want to brew your coffee much stronger than usual before adding the sweetened condensed milk to balance the flavors perfectly. A spoonful of this dense component also livens up an iced vanilla latte, amplifying the candy-like notes of the vanilla syrup. You can also stir it into hot coffee or lattes for a warm, marshmallowy hug in a mug.
If coffee isn't up your alley, use sweetened condensed milk in iced teas to give the beverage a creamy complement. Think iced black kind for a refreshing offset to tea's bitterness, spicy chai for a cozy rendition, matcha for an earthy yet charming burst, or swirl it into a cup of Earl Grey, where the dense milk imparts a smoothness and the sugar brightens the bergamot notes.
Since you won't use the entire can in one sitting in any of these riffs, the good news is there are plenty of surprising ways to use a can of sweetened condensed milk once you've made your glass, to skip out on any unnecessary waste. Just make sure to store the excess in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to seven days.