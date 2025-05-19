The Creamer Alternative You Probably Didn't Think Of That Gives You Richer Iced Coffee

Even if you're a hot coffee advocate, there is no denying the sweet, irresistible allure of a creamy iced coffee from time to time. However, it's not uncommon to grab a cold cup of joe that, upon first sip, doesn't give you that luxe mouthfeel. Instead of relying on coffee creamer to create a rich drink, use canned sweetened condensed milk for a decadent brew.

Sweetened condensed milk is a combination of evaporated whole milk and sugar. The result is a pale-hued, thick, creamy, sugary concoction that's perfect for coffee and often preferred over creamer thanks to its higher milkfat and milk-solid content. For example, sweetened condensed milk has 8% milkfat and 28% milk solids (meaning its density shines and it tastes more creamy) than standard whole milk, which is only around 3.25% milkfat and 13% solids.

To try an iced coffee with this impressive addition, make your favorite cold brew or flavored coffee blend over ice, then stir in one to two tablespoons. You can quickly go overboard with this type of milk since it's so sugary, so be sure to slowly incorporate more to reach your ideal ratio.