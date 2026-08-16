13 Of The Most Commonly Stolen Items From Restaurants, According To Staff

One thing seems to be common across all restaurants, whether they're casual establishments or high-end eateries, is that customers seem unable to stop themselves from pocketing certain items. Even celebrities have mentioned the undeniable temptation to steal from restaurants, from Alton Brown, whose theft includes check trays, to Bill Murray, whose sticky fingers seem drawn to French fries glistening on strangers' plates.

When it comes to dining etiquette rules people should never break, thievery isn't often mentioned — but perhaps it should be. Of all dining faux pas, stealing might rank as the highest, making restaurant thieves some of the worst people to dine with. Ask any eatery employee and they will tell you, if it's not screwed, glued down, or nailed to the wall, someone will attempt to take it, despite how peculiar or unwieldy the item might be.

From branded dishware to the occasional bathroom sink, diners love to abscond with strange culinary keepsakes. However, some items are more prone to theft than others. Whether it be tabletop souvenirs or random pieces of decor, you may find yourself surprised to discover exactly what some of the most frequently stolen items from restaurants are.