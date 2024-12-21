The Proper Way To Handle Dropping Your Silverware At A Fine Dining Restaurant

When it comes to dining at a fancy, high-end restaurant, there are plenty of little-known etiquette rules that no one would fault you for not knowing. But there are others that you should probably keep in mind before heading to a fancy, high-end restaurant. While you may not know what every fork and spoon is for on the tablescape, you should be aware of what to do — or not do — if you accidentally drop one on the ground. To get the inside scoop on how to properly handle this situation, Food Republic spoke to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an etiquette expert at The Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, and author of "Going Public."

Our expert confirmed that you should not go searching on the ground for a utensil if it happens to fall off your table. Tannehill Tyson reassured us that accidents happen, and the most important thing to do in that moment is "maintain your composure." Bending down for your utensil might disrupt the table if you happen to bump into it or cause confusion when you suddenly disappear from your seat. Not to mention that no one wants a dirty utensil sitting on the table.

The etiquette expert advised nervous diners to "politely catch the attention of your server and discreetly request a replacement." The wait staff will happily retrieve any lost utensils after you have finished dining. The same etiquette also applies to picking up any napkins you may have accidentally dropped.