The Proper Way To Handle Dropping Your Silverware At A Fine Dining Restaurant
When it comes to dining at a fancy, high-end restaurant, there are plenty of little-known etiquette rules that no one would fault you for not knowing. But there are others that you should probably keep in mind before heading to a fancy, high-end restaurant. While you may not know what every fork and spoon is for on the tablescape, you should be aware of what to do — or not do — if you accidentally drop one on the ground. To get the inside scoop on how to properly handle this situation, Food Republic spoke to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an etiquette expert at The Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, and author of "Going Public."
Our expert confirmed that you should not go searching on the ground for a utensil if it happens to fall off your table. Tannehill Tyson reassured us that accidents happen, and the most important thing to do in that moment is "maintain your composure." Bending down for your utensil might disrupt the table if you happen to bump into it or cause confusion when you suddenly disappear from your seat. Not to mention that no one wants a dirty utensil sitting on the table.
The etiquette expert advised nervous diners to "politely catch the attention of your server and discreetly request a replacement." The wait staff will happily retrieve any lost utensils after you have finished dining. The same etiquette also applies to picking up any napkins you may have accidentally dropped.
What to do if you accidentally spilled something at a nice restaurant
Dropping a fork is one thing, but how should you properly respond if you make a slightly bigger mess? Spills happen at even the nicest of fine dining restaurants, and there is a proper way to go about handling it. Firstly, try not to be embarrassed. Even the most poised human beings are prone to tipping over a glass from time to time. Secondly, do not try to clean the mess up all by yourself. Etiquette expert Nikesha Tannehill Tyson reminded Food Republic that panicking can lead to more spills and further disruption to others dining around you.
When you knock over a glass of wine or accidentally fumble with your salad plate until it ends up on the ground, if you have followed proper napkin etiquette, remove it from your lap. "Use your napkin to gently contain the spill and notify the server, so they can assist in cleaning it up," Tannehill Tyson stated. Afterward, identify if you happened to have spilled any drink or food on your clothing, and excuse yourself to the restroom to freshen up.
While you cannot fully control whether or not you accidentally spill a drink or drop your silverware, you can control how you react to the situation afterward. "Grace and poise are key," Tyson told Food Republic. "Handling mishaps with a calm demeanor shows sophistication and respect for those around you."