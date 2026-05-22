The 5 Worst Types Of People To Dine With At A Restaurant

Part of the joy of eating is sharing a meal with others. Sometimes it can look like doling out pieces of pepperoni to your cat as you both lounge on the couch, enjoying a freshly delivered pizza. Other times, you need to leave your cat at home, put on pants, and meet a group of friends at a restaurant, which should normally be exciting — except when you realize that a particular person may be joining you for dinner. While most restaurants work hard to provide diners with an enjoyable experience with good food, ambiance, and service, all it takes is one annoying individual to ruin the whole meal for everyone at the table, if not the entire restaurant.

You may already know some of these diners personally, like when your friend's new flame vomited all over your eggs Benedict at your birthday brunch because they didn't know bottomless brunch cocktail etiquette. Or maybe you were enjoying a family dinner, and just as your cousin was going to propose to his girlfriend, your uncle started a loud phone conversation about the details of his recent colonoscopy. These are pretty extreme examples, but some of the bad dining companions below can demonstrate more subtle tactics that may seem innocuous at first — but then grate on your nerves harder than your server grates cheese onto your pappardelle.