9 Well-Known Restaurant Chains That Are Owned By The Same Brand

Somewhere along the line, someone put it out there that there are really only a few companies in the world, and every other company falls under the umbrella of one of these mega-corporations. While not technically true (there are actually millions of independently owned businesses the globe over), it does seem that the food industry in the U.S. is especially rarified, with only a handful of major players, including PepsiCo, Tyson, and Kraft Heinz, seemingly the parent-companies for pretty much any grocery store brand you can think of (for example, Kraft Heinz makes Cracker Barrel's supermarket products). There are also restaurant conglomerates, and there is one you have no doubt heard of: Darden Restaurants, the famous owner of such chains as the Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse (and which itself was once owned by General Mills).

However, Darden actually owns nine total well-known restaurants, some of which you might not have realized are actually subsidiaries of this parent company. They're all recognizable by name, though not all of them have quite the same reach as Olive Garden, due to their more limited geography. Without further ado, here are all of the chains that fall under Darden Restaurants' purview.