Ruth's Chris' 2-Second Rule For Grilling The Perfect Sizzling Steak

Ruth's Chris Steak House has been winning customer kudos for its steak for decades, with quality that landed it on the favorable side of our best and worst U.S. steakhouse chains round-up. Part of what makes its steaks so good is that they're grilled in a super-hot 1,800 degree Fahrenheit broiler for seared-in flavor and a deliciously browned crust. People don't have that kind of equipment at home, but Ruth's Chris does offer useful tips for making perfect sizzling steak, including a two-second rule for checking the grill temperature with your hand.

It works by putting your hand over the grill when you think it might be hot enough, and if you can't hold it there for more than two seconds because of the heat, the grill is ready to go. Place your hand about two to three inches above the grill to do the test, which checks whether it's reached the 450-degrees Fahrenheit wanted for the best steak.

Searing steak at a high temperature retains flavor by sealing in its juices. The high heat is also needed to produce the protein and fat changes known as the Maillard reaction that creates flavorful browning and tantalizing grilled meat aroma. Steak cooks for less time on a hot grill, which helps keep the inside from getting overdone while the Maillard magic works on the outside. For the same reason, people will sometimes sear the steak on both sides, then move it to a cooler area of the grill to finish cooking.