Ruth's Chris' 2-Second Rule For Grilling The Perfect Sizzling Steak
Ruth's Chris Steak House has been winning customer kudos for its steak for decades, with quality that landed it on the favorable side of our best and worst U.S. steakhouse chains round-up. Part of what makes its steaks so good is that they're grilled in a super-hot 1,800 degree Fahrenheit broiler for seared-in flavor and a deliciously browned crust. People don't have that kind of equipment at home, but Ruth's Chris does offer useful tips for making perfect sizzling steak, including a two-second rule for checking the grill temperature with your hand.
It works by putting your hand over the grill when you think it might be hot enough, and if you can't hold it there for more than two seconds because of the heat, the grill is ready to go. Place your hand about two to three inches above the grill to do the test, which checks whether it's reached the 450-degrees Fahrenheit wanted for the best steak.
Searing steak at a high temperature retains flavor by sealing in its juices. The high heat is also needed to produce the protein and fat changes known as the Maillard reaction that creates flavorful browning and tantalizing grilled meat aroma. Steak cooks for less time on a hot grill, which helps keep the inside from getting overdone while the Maillard magic works on the outside. For the same reason, people will sometimes sear the steak on both sides, then move it to a cooler area of the grill to finish cooking.
More Ruth's Chris steak grilling tips
Ruth's Chris Steak House's other steak cooking tips include using high-quality meat with good fat marbling and letting it come to room temperature before grilling for even cooking. The chain also advises seasoning the meat well with kosher salt and fresh-cracked pepper to enhance flavor and create texture. Finally, it says not to mess too much with the steak once it's on the grill, and to allow it to rest when it's done. Touch the steak only to flip it after the first side sears, and use an instant read thermometer to check when it's at the temp you like. You can use any kind of grill for steak, but charcoal or wood are best because they add more flavor.
The 1,800-degree broiler Ruth's Chris uses was designed by the chain's founder, Ruth Fertel, who had a background in chemistry. However, the single mother didn't have any experience in the restaurant business when she bought Chris Steak House in New Orleans in 1965. She made the restaurant a success, and renamed it Ruth's Chris Steak House when it had to move in 1976 because of a fire, the same year the first franchise opened.
It was Fertel's idea to serve the steaks in sizzling butter, which is one of Ruth's Chris' secrets. The restaurant further brings out its nine kinds of USDA Prime steak to patrons on 500-degree Fahrenheit plates, which keep them piping hot and makes the butter sizzle.