The Classic Brand Behind Cracker Barrel's Grocery Products

The country-style cookin' chain Cracker Barrel raised some eyebrows with a modern decor change-up in 2025 — which was quickly suspended — marking just one of many challenges the company is currently facing. However, fans who live far from a restaurant can still find "Cracker Barrel" branded products in the dairy aisle — namely its absolutely delightful boxed macaroni and cheese.

As you're enjoying the savory flavors of noodles in cheese sauce (which, notably, require no added milk or butter), you might wonder who actually makes this product. Is it a grocery division of Cracker Barrel itself? As it happens, it is not; the company responsible for the Cracker Barrel mac and cheese boxed dinner is actually the classic grocery giant Kraft Heinz.

However, boxed mac and cheese isn't the only Cracker Barrel-branded product at grocery stores. While Kraft Heinz handles the boxed meals, if you peruse the refrigerated aisles, you might also find blocks or packages of slices, sticks, bars, or cubed cheese bearing the same logo. These were formerly part of Kraft's natural cheese division until it was acquired in 2021 by Lactalis USA. Today, those cheese products are produced under the Lactalis Heritage Dairy umbrella.