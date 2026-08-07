5 Common Disadvantages Of Using Your Air Fryer

Few kitchen appliances have come into trend quite like air fryers. The compact convection oven shook off its initially misunderstood status, now turning into a countertop cornerstone in many kitchens. The list of foods to air fry keeps growing, chefs continue to fine-tune its functionality, and the appliance's design keeps evolving, too.

Undoubtedly, the mode of cooking offers many perks: remarkable efficiency, low usage of oil, and delectable crispy foods (especially opposed to a microwave, for example). Yet as with any culinary setup, the benefits come with noted downsides, too. Not only can common air fryer mistakes ruin your meal, but the appliance comes with some intrinsic limitations.

The countertop machine poses issues with size, occupying always-in-demand countertop space, while not being able to cook much food in the process. As opposed to using a sheet pan in an oven, an air fryer isn't exactly a treat to clean. And while the appliance is running, the noise can be bothersome, too. Sure, the resultant crunch keeps drawing users back — but waves of hot air also predispose your food to dryness. With some know-how, air fryers add a lot to a kitchen, but don't gloss over the shortcomings.