The Reason Your Air Fryer Burgers Fall Short Of The Juicy Experience You're Craving

You don't have to cook your burgers to medium-rare in order to have juicy air-fried meat patties, though. Rachel Kirk offered this tip: "Use a high quality, well seasoned meat. A hearty sprinkling of salt, pepper, and granulated garlic works well with almost any burger." Consider opting for organic, grass-fed beef if you're going to be air-frying your burgers, or source it fresh from a nearby farm. Kirk also recommended using an 80/20 ratio of beef, as it "really helps with texture and adding richness."

Kirk also had a suggestion for turkey or chicken burgers. "The meat is lean and can dry out fast, so add in [two tablespoons] of olive oil to each [one] pound of meat to increase the fat content," she said. "Another way to achieve great texture with poultry based burgers is to toss panko crumbs in a little olive oil, then coat the burgers in that mixture." It gives you a crunchy exterior and helps keep the interior of the burger moist by creating a layer, she explained — just remember to use panko, not breadcrumbs. The two are not interchangeable.

Finally, Kirk left us with this advice: "Avoiding overcrowding, and making sure each patty is the same size[,] will help ensure all of the burgers are cooked to perfection." Depending on how big your air fryer is — and how big you want your patties — that might mean you're stuck cooking just one or two at a time.