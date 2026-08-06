For The Ultimate Labor Day Smash Burgers, Follow This Tip - No Extra Effort Required

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Labor Day is right around the corner (we can't believe we just said that) and it's actually not too soon to start prepping. If your grill needs a good scrubbing get to work on it with an oven cleaner and start taking advantage of meat sales now, provided you have the freezer space for it. It's also not too early to begin thinking about your Labor Day menu. If you're planning on serving up smash burgers to your guests, you can achieve smash burger perfection by breaking up the typical 4-ounce patty into two 2-ouncers, a move which adds minimal labor to your prep but adds maximum flavor.

Creating two thinner patties increases the surface area which means more caramelization, giving you twice as much flavor. Their slimness also means they cook quicker and more easily to that desirable, lacy crispiness compared to 4-ounce patties.

There are other benefits to making smash burgers thinner, like how they'll cook more evenly. Thick burger patties always seem to plump up in the middle, which means the inside often turns out undercooked while the edges are the opposite. This is not what you want when it comes to smash burgers, whose deep browning is the desired end-game. There's also the fact that two thick patties, toppings, and a bun can be an unpleasant mouthful. Keep your finished burgers manageable (and more enjoyable, according to Anthony Bourdain) by making them slimmer.