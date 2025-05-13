The Prep Step You Can't Skip For The Absolute Best Smash Burgers This Grilling Season

Warmer weather and longer days can only mean one thing: Grilling season is nigh. Whether you're having a backyard barbecue or grilling for a get-together in the park, making smash burgers is a quick and satisfying way to feed your crew. Since these thin, stackable burger patties cook in seconds, they're perfect for any outdoor gathering where there are multiple hungry mouths to feed. However, there's an absolutely crucial prep step that can't be skipped if you want to make the most flavorful smash burgers possible. No, it's not picking the best beef blend for achieving a perfect crust, though that's also important. The key to an exceptional smash burger is cooking it on a pristine griddle.

This may sound like a no-brainer, but a surprising number of people will cook their burgers on a grease-coated surface without a second thought. Not only can using a dirty griddle impart burnt and stale flavors into your food, but that old caked-on grime can also harbor mold, bacteria, and carcinogens that can get onto your food and possibly cause illness. Additionally, built-up layers of residue can affect the performance of your equipment and shorten the lifespan of the griddle itself. Fortunately, whether you have a Blackstone griddle or a portable version that fits over your grill, it doesn't take much to keep your flat top clean. All you need is a metal spatula, a few paper towels, and some water. Even cleaning a rusty Blackstone griddle takes the same tools.