Easily Clean Dirty Grill Grates With One (Obvious) Cleaning Agent

Dirty, grimy grates are the sign of a well-loved grill, but that doesn't make them less annoying to clean. If you're not wiping them down after every use, they'll get crusted in excess grime in no time, especially if you use extra oil on your grates to amplify flavor in your food. When the grease sticks and subsequently hardens, an obvious (though often overlooked) helper is likely already sitting in your kitchen: oven cleaner. These high-pH cleaning sprays fight grease using powerful chemicals, making them a convenient one-and-done solution for ovens, grills, and more.

First off, wipe down the grill grates as best you can. You can even use an onion to wipe your grill if it's still warm — no, really. This step will drastically reduce the scrubbing work you have to put in. Then, spray a generous amount of oven cleaner on the grates. It's better to do this over a trash bag or anything else you can just throw out after, in order to minimize any mess or damage to surfaces that shouldn't touch the oven cleaner.

Allow the detergent to soak in for 30 to 40 minutes, and rinse off after. Finally, it's a good idea to wash the grates with soap and water to finish the job and remove any excess chemicals. After that, the grates will be ready to use immediately. Just make sure to wear gloves throughout the process, as oven cleaner can cause surface-level irritation or burns when it comes into direct contact with skin.