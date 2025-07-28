Anthony Bourdain Always Followed This Rule For The Perfect Burger
You don't need to use secret ingredients in your patties or a fancy trio of ground meats to make the perfect burger (though those can be nice). Sometimes, it's just about making it easy to get every element, from bun to patty, in one bite while holding it in one hand. At least, that's what Anthony Bourdain believed was necessary for the ultimate burger.
"One of the greatest sins of all of 'burgerdom,' I think, is making a burger that's just difficult to eat," Bourdain claimed in an interview with Insider Tech (via YouTube). If you get nothing but ketchup and bun in one bite, and only patty and toppings in another, he believed you weren't getting the full burger experience. This is an especially common hazard when a chef gets, perhaps, a bit too creative with their recipe. Although thick-sliced bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, and a wonderfully thick patty are delicious, too many ingredients can overcomplicate a burger to the point that most people just can't get a proper bite.
This idea may be at the root of the smash burger versus regular burger craze, as smash burgers are famously easy to eat thanks to their thin, Maillard-crusted patties. Still, following Bourdain's rule doesn't mean you can't include plenty of creative ingredients. However, you might need to get a bit creative in how you prepare and incorporate them. There is an art to layering your burger condiments, after all.
Clever ways to include more ingredients in your burger
When it comes to burgers, Anthony Bourdain's most important tip was to consider whether what you're adding actually improves the recipe. Fortunately, there are very few ingredients that don't pair well with ground beef and a bun, provided you add them wisely.
Thinly slicing vegetables is a great way to reduce the size of your burger, and switching to different varieties prevents you from having to sacrifice flavor for function. Cherokee Purple tomatoes often have more flavor than common red varieties, and a thin strip of yellow onion can give you the same stringent bite a thick slab of white onion would. Similarly, you can shred lettuce so it compacts more easily than a single, thick leaf, while still delivering the crisp freshness that complements ground beef and cheese so well.
If you like adding cooked toppings to your burger, like bacon or sauteed mushrooms, consider dicing them finely and mixing them directly into your meat before shaping it into patties. Although this won't provide the same texture, it's a great way to infuse the patty with flavor and ensure you get the full flavor profile of your burger in every bite. Keep in mind, however, that unless you're making a well-done smash burger, you'll need to cook any additional meats beforehand to ensure everything reaches a food-safe temperature.