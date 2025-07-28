Anthony Bourdain Always Followed This Rule For The Perfect Burger

You don't need to use secret ingredients in your patties or a fancy trio of ground meats to make the perfect burger (though those can be nice). Sometimes, it's just about making it easy to get every element, from bun to patty, in one bite while holding it in one hand. At least, that's what Anthony Bourdain believed was necessary for the ultimate burger.

"One of the greatest sins of all of 'burgerdom,' I think, is making a burger that's just difficult to eat," Bourdain claimed in an interview with Insider Tech (via YouTube). If you get nothing but ketchup and bun in one bite, and only patty and toppings in another, he believed you weren't getting the full burger experience. This is an especially common hazard when a chef gets, perhaps, a bit too creative with their recipe. Although thick-sliced bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, and a wonderfully thick patty are delicious, too many ingredients can overcomplicate a burger to the point that most people just can't get a proper bite.

This idea may be at the root of the smash burger versus regular burger craze, as smash burgers are famously easy to eat thanks to their thin, Maillard-crusted patties. Still, following Bourdain's rule doesn't mean you can't include plenty of creative ingredients. However, you might need to get a bit creative in how you prepare and incorporate them. There is an art to layering your burger condiments, after all.