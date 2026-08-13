9 Gas Station Pizzas That Customers Actually Like
Gas stations across the United States provide cheap, quick pizza for hungry customers, be it after an arduous day at work, or while in the middle of a lengthy road trip. For the most part, it never measures up to the pies one can order in a procured pizzeria setting. But that doesn't mean gas station pizza is all bad — quite the contrary! Gas stations throughout the nation have dedicated customer bases, each of which has strong, positive opinions about certain locations and the pizza served there.
Praise goes to gas station pizza's taste, texture, and affordability, with one of the most important factors being sheer convenience. This list brings together the best of gas station pizza according to customers, who have plenty of positive things to say about a whole host of brands. If you're on the road and looking for a quick, easy way to get a slice, these are the gas stations you'll want to visit. Prices may vary based on location.
1. Circle K
While there are a plethora of U.S. pizzas that impress across the board, Circle K's offerings are considered very high quality among gas station pizzas. The pie's claim to fame is its inclusion in six-dollar meal deals, providing the choice of two large pizza slices or a personal pizza, alongside a 20-ounce soda bottle or any size Polar Pop fountain drink. As for the quality of the main dish, purchasers are surprised by how delicious and filling it can be.
Despite a rather basic appearance, customers find its pizza has a rich taste, particularly cheese and pepperoni. It's a flavorful experience either way, the pizza procuring just the right level of grease and cheese to bloom with richness. The rare mixed review is also hard-pressed to call the pizza bad, praising both the meaty savor of the pepperoni and the natural, tomato acidity of the sauce. Both individual slices and personal pizzas have a balanced crust makeup, too, providing both a crunch and a pull that are equally satisfying.
Circle K pizzas can also come equipped with special topping orders, including a customer-favorite breakfast pizza that makes for a quick, early morning bite. The company also provides take home options, with frozen pizzas that can be prepped in one's oven, making for a delectable, multi-meal experience. Basic and to the point, Circle K's pizza gives customers what they need, providing high-end taste with a simplistic approach.
2. Casey's
Some gas stations provide a pizza experience akin to a real pizzeria, with Casey's being one of the most impressive of the bunch. Often considered the best gas station pizza of all time, Casey's boasts 19 pre-made topping combos, alongside options for custom regular or breakfast pizzas. From chicken bacon ranch to breakfast sausage, the convenience store brims with decisions for its 12-slice pies. But customers say that's only where the quality begins. Casey's sets a high bar, comparable to regular pizza restaurants in presentation and taste.
Regular customers make positive comparisons to Little Caesars, boasting about how the gas station pizza tastes just like the restaurant's pies. Buyers attest to every slice expertly balancing topping flavor with the creaminess of the cheese and savory tang of the tomato sauce. This is most apparent when the pizza's fresh, providing a piping hot meal right from the oven. Its single-sized pizzas also make for great take-home meals, the number of slices creating a proper feast that could last days.
Every pizza is so high quality that customers can't seem to decide which is the best. Taco Pizza is popular, sporting everything from refried beans, to lettuce, to crushed taco chips scattered across the top. So, too, is the Bacon Breakfast, the main ingredient complementing the scrambled egg and base of either cheese sauce or sausage gravy. With so many unique, delicious pies, it's no wonder Casey's has won so many customers' hearts and stomachs.
3. Fastrac
Located in upstate New York, Fastrac is a gas station chain with a menu locked on giving customers the best pizza experience possible. The locations offer 10 different traditional style pizzas, either as full pies or single slices. It includes the same procurement for its four breakfast pizzas, alongside four Detroit-style pizzas that help its menu stand out from other gas stations. With whole pizzas available for $13.99 flat, Fastrac also boasts an affordability that draws customers in. But it's the quality that fully ensnares.
The chain's pizza is lauded as a staple of upstate New York gas station pies, complete with salted, savory cheese and a sauce that works well, no matter the topping. Locals to various areas in the state are transfixed by how divine it tastes, professing it as the best pizza in some areas, even compared to pizzerias. The diversity of selection is another draw, with the grand total of 18 different topping combos guaranteeing a tasty experience. For some, it's a surprise, but always one that sticks after eating.
Top these positive qualities off with a crispy crust, and it's clear both occasional and regular customers have much love for the gas station's pizza. Fastrac may not be as widespread as other gas stations on this list, but its placement as one of the best for pizza is undeniable. With a loyal customer base, its gas station pies combine taste and affordability for a high bar of quality.
4. Kwik Trip
Most gas station pizzas are presented under a singular brand, whether it's a hot-and-ready slice, or a pie to prepare at home. But Kwik Trip is unique, housing two different brands of pizza in its convenience stores. The first is Cheese Mountain Pizza, a version that can be purchased made-to-order or as a take-and-bake. The other is Pothole Pizza, a selection of frozen options that come in seven different forms, from pepperoni (Pep Rally) to barbecue chicken (Q'd Up).
While customers have positive opinions about both brands, Pothole Pizza garners the most buzz. The frozen pizza is easy to prepare at home, offering common types of pies that appeal to a wide array of regulars. It has a thinner crust than Cheese Mountain, which also requires more preparation, since it's not frozen when ordering a take-and-bake setup. But that's not to say Cheese Mountain doesn't get any praise: The crust is crunchier, despite having a lack of topping variety. Still, for a simple cheese or pepperoni, the non-frozen brand is just as serviceable as its frozen counterpart.
Pothole Pizza wins out for many, with customers going on the defensive for the gas station brand. It helps that diverse smatterings like sausage, bacon, and pepperoni meat lovers (Meat Sweats) and chicken bacon ranch (Giddy Up) make for more appetizing approaches to those seeking a unique experience. Affordable pizza and two very different options makes Kwik Trip a must-try gas station pizza locale.
5. Sheetz
Fitting with the name, Sheetz offers an assortment of Pizza Flatz as its claim to fame in the gas station pizza scene. Unlike classic, larger pies, Pizza Flatz are flatbread pizzas cooked to a crisp, and just big enough for a one-person lunch meal. Offered on its own or in combo meals, there are nine different types of Flatz the brand procures, from pepperoni, to breakfast, to Philly steak. Though simplistic, and not as glamorous as other entries on this list, Sheetz customers are happy with how delicious it is for gas station pizza.
Regular buyers praise the Flatz as crunchy and flavorful, yet still maintaining a delicious balance between toppings, sauce, and cheese. It's also quite the inexpensive option, with customers saying coupons can reduce the typical $5 to $6 price to as little as $3. Even though the pizzas are small, each is a worthwhile purchase thanks to the level of toppings and dedication to taste.
This makes the pizza a highly-regarded item on Sheetz's menu. It's to the point where some consider the Pizza Flatz to be its best food item period, overshadowing everything else the gas station offers. Though small, the pizza served here is mighty, procuring a memorable experience for its dedicated customers, who swear by its quality.
6. Weigel's
Some of the best gas station pizza is cooked fresh in-house, made mouthwatering for its satisfied attendees. Weigel's takes this approach with all its food, pizza being one of its biggest menu items. Sporting seven types, from classics like sausage to more experimental like cheeseburger, Weigel's pizza can be purchased by the slice or wholesale. The store even boasts a loyalty program allowing for discounts on pizzas, including buy 10 larges, get one free. This keeps customers coming back for more, but so too does the deliciousness of its pizzas.
Weigel's customers are most enamored with the full pizzas as opposed to single slices. Not only does it provide a meal that stretches for multiple days, but it also tastes divine. Be it the simplicity of a cheese pie or the added flair of pepperoni, these pizzas earn high marks from extremely satisfied purchasers. The greasy deliciousness even has some people adamant that it's better than Casey's, which is often considered the best of the best for gas station pizza. While some debate, there's no denying shoppers find Weigel's to be extremely memorable and tasty in its own right.
It helps that locations will cook fresh slices if asked, even with already prepared display items ready to go. It aids in the quality, which many find surprising enough to wager it against full-fledged restaurants. Simple, to-the-point, and with a generous rewards program to boot, Weigel's is an excellent gas station pizza choice with plenty of merit.
7. Hunt Brothers Pizza
It may not be as famous as Domino's or Little Caesars, but Hunt Brothers Pizza is the biggest pizza chain in the United States. Operating out of various gas station convenience stores, there are over 10,000 Hunt Brothers Pizza locations scattered across America, mostly in the Southeast. The chain boasts a sizable menu of 20 types of pizza, offering everything from black olives, to banana peppers, to buffalo chicken, to a multi-topping veggie. The pies are as diverse as the locations.
Yet, according to customers, no matter where it is, Hunt Brothers always delivers on fine, fresh pizzas. The frequency of locations while on the road makes it a common brand for travel, providing a quick, affordable meal that tastes delicious and professional. Regulars say every pie is cooked to perfection, with a crispy crust and grease-laden toppings that only add to the already brimming savor flavor. Another impressive attribute is the price, which varies by store, but always ends up low-cost.
But what customers really admire is the sheer level of quality, despite the pizza chain operating an unprecedented number of stores. It's impressive that such a large brand is able to deliver on every facet of flavor, despite boasting so many different locales. It goes to show how Hunt Brothers Pizza is a delicious option, no matter what gas station store it's stationed in.
8. Maverik
Though it has a smaller selection than most others on this list, Maverik provides plenty of delicious pizza options that make for appetizing lunch or dinner meals. The gas station chain produces pizza under its BonFire brand, sporting slices and full pies of pepperoni, chicken bacon ranch, breakfast, and supreme varieties, alongside regular cheese. It can be purchased in classic form, or in Detroit-style. For customers, this variety in preparation methods is but the start to how well BonFire pizza is presented.
Regulars are satisfied with the preparation methods, pointing out a thickness to the crust and a taste that makes it unique. Whether sliced or whole, the pizza makes for a worthwhile meal, most especially the pies for large gatherings. This is both because of its quality, and because of the low price for each meal. Slices of pizza are said to be massive, making each purchase worthwhile on sheer size alone. It helps that, even for a single slice, the pizza is delicious, no matter the toppings draped across it.
The tastiness of Maverik's food in general bolsters the pizza, which customers say is its best dish, despite having plenty of other tasty choices. It's no wonder the pizza retains popularity, especially since its offerings are simple, yet savory. The BonFire brand checks every box, and, despite the lack of topping choices involved, gets to the heart of what makes gas station pizza so delicious.
9. Crosby's
An East Coast gas station with a prominent presence in New York, Crosby's has some of the most delicious gas station pizza ever made. The locales boast a wide variety of pizza types, with cheese and six specialties, alongside customers' choice between 15 different toppings. Plain pies have a starting price that goes up based on topping choice, served by the slice, as a large, or in sheet form. It's a bold number of choices which, for customers, is only the beginning.
Crosby's pizza is of extremely high quality, with some regular shoppers calling it the best pizza they've ever tasted. The spiciness of the pepperoni, the stringiness of the cheese, and the expertly-cooked crust combine to form a savory, flavorful experience, intent on showcasing the power of the pizza. Freshness is commonplace, with customers almost always getting cooked-to-order food. Even those who aren't privy to the gas station's other qualities still find the pizza to be a highlight.
Slices are modestly-sized, being just small enough to transport with ease, but just big enough to be worth every penny paid. The pricing is also fair, customers say, though it appears large is the name of the game for most. Though Crosby's is a regional brand, it's one that rises above its station, easily providing some of the best gas station pizza ever made.
Methodology
The gas station pizza chains on this list were chosen based on widespread customer satisfaction. In particular, taste, texture, easy convenience, and price were the core factors that determined which gas stations made the cut. Positive outlooks on freshness, savor, and affordability combined to determine which gas station pizzas are the best of the best.
Reviews were pulled primarily from Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok, the social media platforms acting as primary resources for gas station pizza customer statements. Yelp was a helpful addition, too, propping up opinions from a critic-oriented lens. These sources aided in the list's determination, giving each gas station chain direct testimony from customers who adore each one.