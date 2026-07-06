This East Coast Gas Station Chain Is Famous For Its Pizza

Gas stations and great food are two things we don't normally think of as going together. But sometimes when you make a pit stop to fuel up, they can have surprisingly good eats. Their hot dogs are delicious, for example, and the tender and juicy brisket is renowned at Buc-ee's mega-sized filling station-convenience stores. In the same vein, there's a gas station chain in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania called Crosby's that's known for pizza that locals love.

Crosby's sells pizza by the slice, and as pies and sheets. The Original Cheese has marinara sauce and mozzarella, and there are 15 topping choices, including four kinds of peppers and both regular and cup 'n char pepperoni. The latter's round slices curl up as they cook into cupped shapes, and are a traditional topping in the region, from Buffalo, New York. There are six specialty options, including Chicken Wing with grilled chicken, blue cheese or ranch, cheddar and mozzarella, and hot sauce, and Philly Cheesesteak, which has garlic butter sauce, Swiss and mozzarella, chopped steak, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Two breakfast pizzas with the garlic butter sauce, cheese, eggs, breakfast meats, and veggies are also available, as are limited-time pies, like summer 2026's Kickin' Chicken Bacon Ranch and Hash It Out for breakfast.

One person wrote in a complimentary Facebook thread, "Crosby's does have a good pizza. [It's] almost like the old Pizza Hut style crust." Another poster stated, "I would put Crosby in the Top 5 Best places for Pizza!" A couple of others touted the specialty and breakfast options, with one fan noting, "Their Philly pizza is shockingly good."