This East Coast Gas Station Chain Is Famous For Its Pizza
Gas stations and great food are two things we don't normally think of as going together. But sometimes when you make a pit stop to fuel up, they can have surprisingly good eats. Their hot dogs are delicious, for example, and the tender and juicy brisket is renowned at Buc-ee's mega-sized filling station-convenience stores. In the same vein, there's a gas station chain in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania called Crosby's that's known for pizza that locals love.
Crosby's sells pizza by the slice, and as pies and sheets. The Original Cheese has marinara sauce and mozzarella, and there are 15 topping choices, including four kinds of peppers and both regular and cup 'n char pepperoni. The latter's round slices curl up as they cook into cupped shapes, and are a traditional topping in the region, from Buffalo, New York. There are six specialty options, including Chicken Wing with grilled chicken, blue cheese or ranch, cheddar and mozzarella, and hot sauce, and Philly Cheesesteak, which has garlic butter sauce, Swiss and mozzarella, chopped steak, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Two breakfast pizzas with the garlic butter sauce, cheese, eggs, breakfast meats, and veggies are also available, as are limited-time pies, like summer 2026's Kickin' Chicken Bacon Ranch and Hash It Out for breakfast.
One person wrote in a complimentary Facebook thread, "Crosby's does have a good pizza. [It's] almost like the old Pizza Hut style crust." Another poster stated, "I would put Crosby in the Top 5 Best places for Pizza!" A couple of others touted the specialty and breakfast options, with one fan noting, "Their Philly pizza is shockingly good."
Loyal customers get pizza deals from Crosby's, whose roots go back more than 100 years
Customers get a weekly deal on Crosby's popular pies as part of the benefits when they join the chain's loyalty program. In addition to earning points for sales that they can redeem for future purchases, members can get two large cheese pizzas for $18.99 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, a big discount from the normal $14.99 each. They also get to celebrate with a free large pie as a birthday reward.
Crosby's sells other food as well, offering hot and cold subs, calzones, and sides like chicken bites, wings, and tenders, mac n' cheese bites, jalapeño poppers, and eggroll-like pizza logs with marinara. Breakfast sandwiches are also on the menu.
The chain's origins go back to a gas station that J. Ward Reid Sr. opened in Lockport, New York, in 1922. He had 16 of them by the 1960s, and opened his first one with a convenience store in 1972. But the hybrid really took off with the purchase of several convenience store chains in the 2000s and 2010s. One of them, Crosby Dairy Mart, started in 1902 as a dairy farm. It had been making some of its own food for nearly a decade when it was bought in 2004. All the gas station-convenience stores were put under the Crosby's name two years later. Today, there are nearly 90 locations, and the business is still family-owned by Reid's descendants as a Reid Petroleum Group division.