This Gas Station Pizza Is Top-Notch, According To Reviews

Gas station food is often known for being good for what it is. Those delicious roller-grilled hot dogs have their own special brand of tastiness, while 7-Eleven's Okami-brand sushi is a serviceable snack. But now and then, a food emerges from the sludge of four-hour-old coffee and stale prepackaged sandwiches to rise above its humble origins and become something truly lauded for its quality. That would be the pizza from Casey's, a chain of nearly 3,000 stores across almost 20 states, located mostly in the Midwest and South.

While it does serve up regular pizza like you'd eat for lunch and dinner, its customers are absolutely over the moon for its breakfast pizza. The pies, which are available all day (not just limited to breakfast hours, for you late-risers), come in a few varieties, including bacon, sausage, veggie, and a build-your-own. They all start with the original crust (though thin and gluten-free options are available), with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, plus a luscious cheese sauce.

"[Casey's] breakfast pizza is the best I've ever had," one Redditor on the r/TheFatElectrician subreddit declared. Another commenter called the breakfast pie "next-level," while yet a third, on a separate thread, detailed how when they moved into the Casey's service region, they at first scoffed at the idea of pizza from a gas station being good. Then they tried it, and they're "a [full-on] believer now."