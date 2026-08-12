Where Costco Bananas Come From

There are plenty of reasons why a trip to Costco is always worth it. Perhaps you crave a stop at the food court for its iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo after a long day of shopping, or simply enjoy wandering the vast warehouse aisles to see what you can find. Sure, there are plenty of exciting things on offer, like a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, but most people are there for the basics, and few basics fly off the shelves faster than bananas. But have you ever stopped to wonder where all those bananas actually come from?

No single country supplies all of Costco's bananas. Even Ecuador, the world's single largest banana exporter, responsible for roughly a third of all bananas traded globally, still isn't enough on its own to keep Costco's shelves stocked. Instead, the chain sources them from a network of six Central and South American countries: Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Peru. The warm, tropical climate across these countries provides the ideal conditions for year-round banana production. While Costco sources many other produce items, like its lettuce, from U.S.-based farms, the American banana industry is virtually non-existent, with Hawaii standing as the only state with any notable production.

It's not just Costco relying on imports, either, and the vast majority of bananas Americans eat come from abroad. Bananas hold the title of the world's most exported fresh fruit, helped along by how easy they are to transport. They're harvested while still green, shipped in refrigerated containers to prevent spoilage or premature ripening, and then ripened artificially with ethylene gas and a specific temperature right before hitting grocery store shelves.