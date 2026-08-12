The Only State Texas Roadhouse Can't Be Enjoyed
Texas Roadhouse has become a favorite spot where diners can enjoy the chain's affordable steaks, complimentary bread made fresh every five minutes, line dancing exhibits jigged out by workers, and an overall atmosphere that is lively, energetic, and thrums to a background of loud country music. While the steakhouse has become popular throughout the United States and even internationally, there is one U.S. state where folks can't enjoy hand-selecting their own steaks or eating lots and lots of free dinner rolls with honey cinnamon butter: Hawaii.
Per information sent exclusively to Food Republic from Texas Roadhouse PR, the Aloha State has no locations, as of August 2026, and is the only state that doesn't. Reddit users claim there have been Hawaii locations in the past, though. Mysteriously, four Hawaii listings come up in the location finder on Texas Roadhouse's website — all of them on California Avenue in Wahiawa, a city on Oahu, located northwest of Honolulu. So, whether that address once housed a now-defunct Texas Roadhouse restaurant, the company has some other type of facility there, or the listings are a website technology glitch isn't clear.
Suffice it to say, though, whether or not Texas Roadhouse once had a presence in Hawaii, it doesn't currently, and there don't seem to be any immediate plans for constructing restaurants within the island state. Among expansion plans Texas Roadhouse announced for 2026, various states were slated to get new branches of the chain, but Hawaii wasn't one of them. The company has been engaging in robust growth on the whole, including opening new restaurants in around 20 states in 2025, so the continued exclusion of Hawaii is noteworthy.
Texas Roadhouse faces many operational challenges in Hawaii
Why Texas Roadhouse keeps its beefy footprint out of Hawaii is not publicly known. Many companies elect not to expand there, though, as Hawaii is the most expensive state to do business in. Transportation, labor, utility costs, and corporate taxes are higher than on the mainland — plus, supply chains are more complicated.
With beef starring as the key ingredient in its signature dishes, Texas Roadhouse faces added challenges. It's estimated that between 85% and 90% of Hawaii's food is imported, making dishes more expensive to prepare, with beef being especially costly in the state. T.R. strives to keep its menu items affordable, with measures like longer-term contracts with suppliers than its competition and only implementing nominal menu price increases (and only when market fluctuations make it absolutely necessary). Higher operating costs across the board in Hawaii would make it difficult to maintain that standard.
Texas Roadhouse also prides itself on offering fresh, never-frozen steaks that are hand-cut in-house, which requires temperature-controlled shipping of the beef. The logistical barriers in Hawaii would make that endeavor more complicated, as well. Shipping goods to the islands is like navigating an obstacle course, with restrictive regulations, ever-inflating transport rates, limited carrier availability and capacity, and other challenges making it difficult and costly. Opting for locally sourced meat would be problematic, too, as Hawaii-raised beef is becoming pricier and scarcer every year in the face of shrinking herds due to factors like drought. Between 90 and 95% of Hawaii's calves are exported to the mainland to be finished before slaughtering (per KITV 4 Island News) because the islands have limited feed sources and finishing capability.