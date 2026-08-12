The Only State Texas Roadhouse Can't Be Enjoyed

Texas Roadhouse has become a favorite spot where diners can enjoy the chain's affordable steaks, complimentary bread made fresh every five minutes, line dancing exhibits jigged out by workers, and an overall atmosphere that is lively, energetic, and thrums to a background of loud country music. While the steakhouse has become popular throughout the United States and even internationally, there is one U.S. state where folks can't enjoy hand-selecting their own steaks or eating lots and lots of free dinner rolls with honey cinnamon butter: Hawaii.

Per information sent exclusively to Food Republic from Texas Roadhouse PR, the Aloha State has no locations, as of August 2026, and is the only state that doesn't. Reddit users claim there have been Hawaii locations in the past, though. Mysteriously, four Hawaii listings come up in the location finder on Texas Roadhouse's website — all of them on California Avenue in Wahiawa, a city on Oahu, located northwest of Honolulu. So, whether that address once housed a now-defunct Texas Roadhouse restaurant, the company has some other type of facility there, or the listings are a website technology glitch isn't clear.

Suffice it to say, though, whether or not Texas Roadhouse once had a presence in Hawaii, it doesn't currently, and there don't seem to be any immediate plans for constructing restaurants within the island state. Among expansion plans Texas Roadhouse announced for 2026, various states were slated to get new branches of the chain, but Hawaii wasn't one of them. The company has been engaging in robust growth on the whole, including opening new restaurants in around 20 states in 2025, so the continued exclusion of Hawaii is noteworthy.