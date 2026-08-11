Here's The Average Lifespan Of Your Electric Stove

In order to keep your electric stove running for as long as possible — perhaps even beyond the given time frame of 13 years, which is certainly not unheard of — it's important to recognize the signs of malfunction. You'll want to jump on getting them fixed while they're still minor so that you're not stuck footing a huge bill for a more complex repair, or worse, having to buy an entirely new appliance.

If you notice your burners aren't heating up as they should, and your food isn't cooking through as quickly or thoroughly as it once was, you will definitely want to do something about that, as you don't want your family consuming undercooked meals. It could be as simple as the burner needing replacing, which you could even do yourself if you have coil burners. If it turns out to be something a bit more complicated, like a circuit board repair, you'll be glad you reached out to an expert.

If you notice the control panel malfunctioning, giving error messages, randomly beeping, flickering, or the buttons aren't working, that is also not something you should ignore, because it could indicate damage located within the appliance. Finally, with all that metal, a little rust is bound to occur, especially on solid hot plates, but it's important to stay on top of removing it. If it's allowed to get worse, especially near where you cook food, it can pose a health hazard in addition to looking unaesthetic. And of course, keep those drip pans clean, too.