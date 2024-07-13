How To Clean Your Stove Drip Pans So They Look Like New

Stove drip pans (the metal trays that sit under each of the burners of your electric coil cooktop) quickly collect crumbs, spillovers, and burnt-on residue. It doesn't take long for them to lose their luster, trading in their brilliant chrome finish for a dull, stain-mottled appearance that spoils the sparkle of your otherwise clean kitchen. Messy drip pans not only look unappealing, they can also affect the safety and performance of your stovetop. Loose bits of food or uncleaned oil splatters can create smoke or even become a fire hazard.

To keep your drip pans clean, fresh, and looking their best, use a deep cleaning routine to remove buildup and stains. First, remove the drip pans from your stovetop so cleaning products won't leak into the coils and short out the electrical components. It should be easy to unplug each coil with a slight tug. Then, you can lift out the drip pans for cleaning.

After wiping away crumbs or liquids, generously spray each drip pan with dish spray – a powerful fix for fatty, cooked-on grease. It contains dish soap, a surfactant that lowers surface tension in water to draw fats away from surfaces, plus solvents like alcohol to break down and dissolve those fats. Let it sit for up to three to four minutes, then scrub and rinse your drip pans. To remove remaining stains, apply an abrasive cleaner like Barkeeper's Friend to each drip pan and scrub them until they sparkle.