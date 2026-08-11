What's The Company Behind Sam's Club Member's Mark Bottled Water?

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It's well known, if you're a card-carrying Sam's Club member, that its signature line of Member's Mark products isn't actually manufactured by Sam's Club, but rather, production is outsourced to other companies — sometimes huge household names. They are made in the same factories as the subcontractor's brand-name products but labeled as Member's Mark instead. And it appears that Niagara Bottling is one of the big brands behind Sam's Club Member's Mark grocery products — the Member's Mark Purified Bottled Water, to be precise.

While Sam's Club holds its cards close to the vest when it comes to which companies it works with to create private label products, online sleuths seem to be pretty certain the water comes from Niagara. One Reddit user even claimed, "Sometimes they slip up and will place a Niagara branded plastic bottle with the Sam's label on it." Another piece of information that seems close to undeniable proof comes from a Louisiana Litter Research report that logs and groups corporate brands by their actual manufacturers to track waste, and it lists Niagara Bottling as the producer of both Member's Mark and Great Value bottled water.

The 16.9-ounce bottles from Niagara and Member's Mark certainly look similar, although neither of them was featured in Food Republic's bottled water ranking, so it's unclear what they taste like side-by-side. And, while the common assumption that Sam's Club is always cheapest isn't true across the board, it does hold up for water. A 40-pack of 16.9-ounce Member's Mark bottles from Sam's Club will run you $3.98 (about $0.10 per bottle), compared to around $0.17 give or take for each bottle in the 24 packs of Niagara commonly found at other retailers.