10 Big Brands Behind Sam's Club's Member's Mark Grocery Products
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There are numerous perks that come with a Sam's Club membership, like Scan & Go shopping, along with discounts on grocery delivery and gas prices. Counted among these benefits is the Member's Mark merchandise that lets you bring the big brands home without spending big bucks. But who is really behind the store label products? With limited exceptions, the Walmart-owned warehouse chain remains rather tight-lipped on its suppliers. This means some digging is required to uncover which well-known companies are adding affordable options for your grocery runs.
While some brands are happy to note the partnerships on their websites — or even the products themselves — others have become readily apparent after precautionary, albeit necessary, recalls. This includes exclusive importers of cheese, nationally known frozen food labels, and even kibble producers for your family's four-legged best friend. From gym time to happy hour, get ready to see the brands really responsible for many of the Member's Mark products you enjoy. Prices may vary.
1. Ambriola Company
For more than a century, the Ambriola Company has crafted Italian speciality cheeses for distribution across the United States. At the end of 2025, some routine testing not only meant a recall for some of its products, but it also meant revealing which brands were supplied by the cheese makers. An announcement from the company through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed Sam's Club uses Ambriola for some of its products.
Thankfully, no illnesses were reported in connection with the confirmed presence of the bacteria, as retailers pulled products from their shelves with expiration dates extending through May 2026. This included 1.5-pound bags of Member's Mark Grated Pecorino Romano. In order to properly address the contamination, Ambriola announced the suspension of production of the impacted products until such time that the safety risk was thoroughly mitigated. What a way to discover the brand behind this Member's Mark product.
2. Perrigo
Ensuring that your baby gets their needed nutrition can be taxing on parents, especially when there are troubles with milk production. Fortunately, there are ample retailers that make infant formula available to supplement or stand-in for babies' needs. Along with domestic and international name brands like Bubs, Enfamil, Happy Baby, and Similac, chains like Sam's Club offer their own store-branded formula — many of which all source from Perrigo.
It may seem that a number of companies go out of their way to remain anonymous about supplying the Member's Mark brand, but Perrigo is forthright about its product line. The formula producer makes a point of offering side-by-side comparisons of the goods sold at Costco, H-E-B, Sam's Club, and Target — along with numerous others — so that customers can see the brand is meeting the guidelines of the FDA. And it's not expensive. For example, Member's Mark Sensitivity Premium comes in at $0.83 per ounce compared to Similac 360 Total Care's sensitive formula at $1.37 per ounce. When comparing macronutrients, minerals, and vitamins, the only measurable difference is found in the water content, with Perrigo's product denoting a single extra gram.
3. Niagara
Dating back to 1963, the California-based Niagara Bottling company has expanded its offerings from just bottled water. The nationwide distributer now also bottles speciality waters like alkaline, distilled, infant, and spring, as well as teas and vitamin enhanced waters — with none making the list of best and worst ranked bottled water brands. Counted among the clientele following an expansion in the '90s, Niagara's products can be found in warehouses like Costco and Sam's Club under the store brands of Kirkland Signature and Member's Mark respectively.
While Niagara doesn't clearly denote this on Member's Mark Purified Water, more than a few slip-ups have been just one of the giveaways that the retail chains rely on the same company. For instance, a shopper at a Costco warehouse took to Reddit to share their experience purchasing the store brand water, only to discover a considerable number of the bottles bore the label for Member's Mark. Similarly, one shopper made note of the occasional appearance of a Niagara-labeled bottle in their Member's Mark purchases. Others remark about the likeness of the bottles themselves as evidence.
4. Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC
While many rely on canning, dehydrating, or vacuum-sealed freezing as their preferred method of preservation, the trend of freeze-drying has grown thanks in part to increasingly accessible technology. Counted among the companies offering freeze-dried goods is the Germany-based Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC. Its global line of products include freeze-dried fruits in various forms like drops, granulates, slices, and powders — which can be used to add a touch of fruit to elevate whipped cream.
In the case of Member's Mark, Doehler was revealed to be the producer of the Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack in July 2025. Internal testing conducted by the company discovered that some of the products may have been contaminated with listeria leaving customers at risk of digestive issues or worse. Hardly an isolated problem, the announcement shared by the FDA detailed that the variety packs had been distributed to 42 states across the country in addition to Puerto Rico. Anyone who purchased the packs were advised to discard them and seek a refund from their local Sam's Club.
5. Rise Baking Company
Connoisseurs of homemade treats are likely in the know that a proper chill to your dough results in better cookies. In addition to ingredient cohesion and shape, freezing allows you to have ready-to-bake cookies on hand for when the mood strikes. Alternatively, you can skip the mixing altogether and buy a pre-made product like Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk Cookies. A single case contains 144 pucks, pre-spaced in sets of 12 on oven-ready paper so they can be enjoyed hot and gooey after less than 15 minutes in the oven. As to who makes this possible, Rise Baking Company is to thank.
Rise started in 2013 and has developed a confectionary product line including brownies, cakes, icings, muffins, and other sweets. The fact that the company is behind the Member's Mark product came to light in May 2024 when it was reported by the FDA that Rise's South Coast Baking brand issued a recall of nearly 30,000 cases of cookie dough products. Supplying Costco and Panera, as well, the recall impacted product shipped to 21 different states over concerns of a potential salmonella contamination that could prove deadly. Salmonella infections are considered especially dangerous for young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.
6. Mid America Pet Food
Situated in Northeast Texas, Mid America Pet Food has operated since 2007, proudly capitalizing on its location to source ingredients from farms and ranches. The primary brands produced are Eagle Mountain, Nature's Logic, Victor, and Wayne Feeds. However, in November 2023, the FDA announced an expanded recall that included two kinds of dog food sold under the Member's Mark brand. Both the Beef & Brown Rice and Salmon & Sweet Potato versions sold as 30-pound bags were folded into the recall after an investigation opened of an outbreak of salmonella infections in humans.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began working with the FDA and local officials before closing the investigation in January 2024. Ahead of Thanksgiving that year, a warning letter was transmitted to Mid America Pet Food from the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine over the company's sanitary practices. It concluded by reminding the company of its compliance responsibilities and providing an opportunity for issues to be addressed to avoid legal ramifications.
7. Rich Products
With a global footprint and annual sales in the billions of dollars, there's no question that Rich Products is a massive food company. On top of subsidiaries in dining, sports, and theatre, its legion of brands includes Carvel, FarmRich, F'real, and SeaPak. What's more, an error in manufacturing confirmed that the New York-based company is behind Member's Mark's own frozen Breaded Mozzarella Sticks. Each 5-pound case is expected to contain about 72 mozzarella sticks conveniently divided between two resealable bags. It was what some boxes contained and didn't denote that resulted in an FDA recall over the Rich Products' source.
Though not a widespread issue, impacting only 15 cases, the mozzarella sticks presented a real concern for those with either egg or soy allergies. An error in manufacturing had introduced the allergens into the product that was not represented on the packaging. During his own reporting on the brands behind Sam's Club's products, consumer guide Jeff Rossen highlighted that Rich Products is also behind Member's Mark meatballs along with numerous other goods under the warehouse chain's label.
8. Premier Protein
Shopping the aisles of a Sam's Club, members conveniently find the store's label next to big brand names of the same good. In some instances, as highlighted by consumer guide Jeff Rossen, the two items actually seem to be from the same company. Based on Rossen's investigation, such was the case with Member's Mark High Protein Nutritional Shake and the Premier Protein alternative. Found stacked beside one another, both 15-pack cases of chocolate flavored drinks offer precisely the same key nutritional values.
At 160 calories, both boast of 30 grams of protein per serving at only 1 gram of sugar. Aside from the packaging, the most striking difference is found in the price. The name brand owned by Bellring Brands, Inc. — along with PowerBar and Dymatize — comes in at nearly $5 more per case. While Rossen doesn't provide specifics on how his investigation confirmed the brand behind Member's Mark, many customers already suspected as much. In addition to the matched nutrition values, numerous testimonies contend the taste is similar if not the same. Now, this has not been confirmed by Sam's Club or Premier Protein, but the evidence is stacking up.
9. Barton 1792 Distillery
An exception to the prevailing rule among Member's Mark products, Sam's Club's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey does not conceal the big brand supplier. Beneath the small batch stamp and denotation of aging in charred oak barrels, Bardstown, Kentucky's own Barton 1792 Distillery proudly displays its name. Named for the year the Bluegrass State joined the Union as its 15th member, the distillery itself opened nearly 150 years ago in 1879. As for what the small batch designation means for enthusiasts, the number of barrels blended together are kept low — typically less than 50 — providing a balanced, middle of the road taste experience.
Earning the honor of World Whisky of the Year according to Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2020 — among other accolades — many credit the Tom Moore Spring for the liquor's taste. The water that flows on the nearly 200-acre property of the distillery is iron-free and filtered through limestone, making it ideal for crafting bourbon whiskey. The distillery joins brands like Fireball, Southern Comfort, and Buffalo Trace — considered one of the best value bourbons on liquor store shelves — as properties of the Sazerac Company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.
10. Tony Downs Food
Like many successful businesses that have been around for decades, Tony Downs Food spent years growing. What was once a Minnesota produce business now works with store brands across the country on frozen entrées and packed proteins. At the very least, the latter includes Sam's Club as the partner of the Downs Food Group proved responsible for Member's Mark canned chicken. The revelation is owed in part to a March 2018 recall that impacted nearly 100,000 pounds of food.
That year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) released details on the recall impacting both Premium 12.5 ounce and Food Service Premium 50-ounce cans of Member's Mark Natural Chunk Chicken Breast in Water. The decision was prompted by a couple of customers calling in to report their discovery of hard plastic in their food. While the government agency advised consumers to either discard the potentially effected cans or return them to Sam's Club, FSIS reported only 38,000 pounds were recovered.