10 Big Brands Behind Sam's Club's Member's Mark Grocery Products

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There are numerous perks that come with a Sam's Club membership, like Scan & Go shopping, along with discounts on grocery delivery and gas prices. Counted among these benefits is the Member's Mark merchandise that lets you bring the big brands home without spending big bucks. But who is really behind the store label products? With limited exceptions, the Walmart-owned warehouse chain remains rather tight-lipped on its suppliers. This means some digging is required to uncover which well-known companies are adding affordable options for your grocery runs.

While some brands are happy to note the partnerships on their websites — or even the products themselves — others have become readily apparent after precautionary, albeit necessary, recalls. This includes exclusive importers of cheese, nationally known frozen food labels, and even kibble producers for your family's four-legged best friend. From gym time to happy hour, get ready to see the brands really responsible for many of the Member's Mark products you enjoy. Prices may vary.